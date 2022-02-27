in Latest, Video

MASSIVE ESCALATION: US & EU sanction Russia’s Central Bank (Live)

664 Views 10 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry R
Terry R
February 27, 2022

That was such an informative show! Thank you guys.Gonzalez on the show brings home the reality of the conflict.

1
Reply

Ukraine in the big chess game

SWIFT sanctions on Russia. Telegram becomes go to app for conflict info