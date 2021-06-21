Historic First. Swedish Government collapses after PM Löfven loses confidence vote
The Duran: Episode 1011
Swedish PM Stefan Löfven loses no-confidence vote
Social Democrat defeated in motion called over plan to ease rent controls for new-build apartments
Stefan Löfven, Sweden’s Social Democrat prime minister since 2014, has lost a no-confidence vote, making him the first Swedish leader ever to lose such a motion. The vote was initiated on Tuesday by the small Left party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party ruling coalition, over a plan to ease rent controls for new-build apartments.
