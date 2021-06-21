Panama ready to present Bitcoin bill in July, following El Salvador’s example
****News Topic 449*****
Panama to Present Crypto-Related Bill in July
Panama to Present Crypto-Related Bill in July – CoinDesk
Next month, Panamanian congressman Gabriel Silva plans to present a bill that could potentially spearhead the adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender and create tax incentives for crypto-related businesses. After El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced he was proposing a law to make bitcoin legal tender, Silva tweeted on June 7 that if Panama wanted to become a true hub of technology and entrepreneurship, it should also support cryptocurrencies.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Economist says legitimate usage of BitCoin has declined from 3 years ago and calls BitCoin a “fraud.” See:https://youtu.be/C9NBjAu44u4
A BitCoin transaction takes 30-minutes to complete and costs an average of $20 – just the ingredients for widespread commercial use, right?