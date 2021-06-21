in Latest, Video

Panama ready to present Bitcoin bill in July, following El Salvador's example

Panama ready to present Bitcoin bill in July, following El Salvador’s example

Panama to Present Crypto-Related Bill in July

Panama to Present Crypto-Related Bill in July – CoinDesk

Next month, Panamanian congressman Gabriel Silva plans to present a bill that could potentially spearhead the adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender and create tax incentives for crypto-related businesses. After El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced he was proposing a law to make bitcoin legal tender, Silva tweeted on June 7 that if Panama wanted to become a true hub of technology and entrepreneurship, it should also support cryptocurrencies.

Alex Christoforou

Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
June 21, 2021

Economist says legitimate usage of BitCoin has declined from 3 years ago and calls BitCoin a “fraud.” See:https://youtu.be/C9NBjAu44u4

Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
June 21, 2021

A BitCoin transaction takes 30-minutes to complete and costs an average of $20 – just the ingredients for widespread commercial use, right?

