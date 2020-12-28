Swamp gets pork filled stimulus. Trump signs $600 relief, but wants $2000
The Duran: Episode 839.
Trump Signs Relief Bill With $600 Checks, Asks Congress To Approve Increase Later
President Trump on Sunday signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package which will include $600 direct checks checks, abandoning his immediate demand that Congress go back to the drawing board and provide $2,000 checks, and instead encouraged them to vote on a separate bill to “increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.”
