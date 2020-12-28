in Latest, Video

Swamp gets pork filled stimulus. Trump signs $600 relief, but wants $2000

Swamp gets pork filled stimulus. Trump signs $600 relief, but wants $2000

The Duran: Episode 839.

Trump Signs Relief Bill With $600 Checks, Asks Congress To Approve Increase Later

Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill With $600 Checks, Asks Congress To Approve Increase Later

President Trump on Sunday signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package which will include $600 direct checks checks, abandoning his immediate demand that Congress go back to the drawing board and provide $2,000 checks, and instead encouraged them to vote on a separate bill to “increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.”

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpThe Duranstimulus bill

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Nashville: Media Can’t Equate a Crazy Conspiracy with a Real One