Anthony Quinn Warner identified as Nashville bomber. Six things revealed.
THE man believed to be behind the Nashville explosion was previously reported to police for making bombs in his RV, The US Sun has learned. Agents investigating suspected suicide bomber Anthony Quinn Warner received a call from an individual who raised the alarm back in August 2019.
ALWAYS 3 names. And Mz. Swing is “shocked, shocked I say!” So, is she a Mata Hari?
It’s too bad [Warner] didn’t think to go up to Pratt House.