Sunak faces election wipe out. Russia sanctions sink UK economy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine! Poland, the Baltic States, all of Europe will be swallowed by Putin!”
Self-fulfilling prophecies being made.