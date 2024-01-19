in Latest, Video

Sunak faces election wipe out. Russia sanctions sink UK economy

20 Views 16 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
zleo99
zleo99
January 19, 2024

“Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine! Poland, the Baltic States, all of Europe will be swallowed by Putin!”

Self-fulfilling prophecies being made.

1
Reply

Ukraine-Border deal confidence grows. Newsweek, how did Russia win? Putin fishing war. EU dream team

U.S. Heading to Become a Totalitarian Dictatorship