Summer travel not looking good for Cyprus, is this part of the reset?
News Topic 466
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Those of us of a cynical disposition in Britain are saying that we do not believe that we will have Freedom Day on 19th July. The signs are already there, the obfuscatory language, double-speak, and posturing from politicians. Until the whole world wakes up and comes together to defeat the globalists, we will all remain prisoners in an unwelcome system.
Thank you, Alex, for showing us something new in your background. Please do that more often. This is what I feed on these days, you tube videos of places I have never been to and now will never be able to visit, Rick Steve’s travel shows, Turkish soaps filmed in exotic locations etc. This is because I have chosen my own personal freedom, over the so-called “Freedom” offered by the NWO psychopaths which represents the opposite of freedom. Anytime “freedom” is forced on you, or used as a bribe, it’s not freedom but a trap.
UK THREAT LEVEL
1.Genocide by Vaxxine.
2.The Digital Reset theft of everybody’s money & assets.
3.Imprisonment for free speech
4.Permanent Climate Agenda Lockdown.
5.Fascist controlled Police & Army Martial Law
6,Civil War by; Anti Fa, Xstinction, BLM, & trained migrant population.
7.Mark of the Beast digital implant.
8.Corporate Detention Centres
9.Corporate shutdown of energy & water supplies.
10.WW3. To bring in The New World Order.
