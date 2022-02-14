The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Sullivan at centre of Durham probe, as Clinton allies spied on Trump
The Duran: Episode 1227
Unearthed campaign trail tweets from 2016 show how Hillary Clinton pushed false Trump-Russia claims
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Twitter spread unsubstantiated claims that Donald Trump had been communicating with Russians using a secret server ‘Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,’ she tweeted on October 31, 2016 The tweets resurfaced following a bombshell report
Mercouris has no equal at what he does.