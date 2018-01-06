Steve Bannon implosion continues, but finds new benefactor

The Steve Bannon drama show continues, with the possibility that the next step is his being dropped from Breitbart itself.

In a very swiftly moving story, the former White House chief strategist is rumored to be facing an ouster from Breitbart.com, the news agency he helped run before his work with President Trump, and afterwards.

Bannon caught tremendous fire from President Trump when some preview teasers from Michael Wolff’s upcoming “tell-all” book described Bannon’s comments about a “treasonous and unpatriotic” meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian diplomats, as well as insults directed at Ivanka Trump, and more.

The President’s attorney immediately issued a cease-and-desist order to Bannon, demanding that he stop making disparaging comments against the president and his family. The President also stated that Steve Bannon has nothing to do with Trump or his presidency now. “When he lost his job”, Trump says, “[Steve Bannon] lost his mind.”

Shortly after the cease-and-desist order, Bannon was on Breitbart News Tonight – Sirius XM, praising the President:

The President of the United States is a great man, You know I support him, day in and day out.

And, of course in an press briefing when the President was asked if Steve Bannon betrayed hm, He only said “I don’t know; he called me a great man last night, so, obviously he changed his tune pretty quick…”

Now, several news sources point at unnamed sources saying that it is possible that Mr. Bannon’s role at Breitbart itself is threatened. Matt Drudge noted that Mr. Bannon has a new financial benefactor, a billionaire named Miles Kwok, also known as Geo Wen Gui. According to Matt Drudge’s own tweet, the former supporter, Rebekah Mercer is now “yesterday’s mashed potatoes.”

The big story for the media is the upcoming tell-all book. It’s full release was moved forward to Friday January 5th.

This story continues to develop, as the book, although apparently a glorified “gossip and slander” tome, will nonetheless score big among anyone trying to find some sort of drumbeat to start playing to tear down President Trump. It might be that a prediction, made by this author here and here, is starting to play out after all.