State Department Releases Detailed Accounts Of Biden-Ukraine Corruption

“According to Mr. Lutsenko the $900,000 invoice was for services rendered for lobbying by Joe Biden.”
A liberal watchdog group’s attempt to nail Rudy Giuliani has backfired in spectacular fashion after their FOIA request resulted in the US State Department releasing detailed accusations of corruption against the Bidens – based on interviews with former Ukrainian officials who were in charge of the investigations.
Responding to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from the group American Oversight, the State Department on Friday night released almost 100 pages of records detailing efforts by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to investigate corruption, which include contacts with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) earlier this year.
While American Oversight’s ‘gotcha‘ is that Giuliani had “multiple contacts” with Mike Pompeo and others while investigating Ukraine corruption, they completely ignore interview notes containing detailed allegations by former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin – who Joe Biden had fired, as well as his successor, prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko – who “believes Mr. Viktor Shokin the former Prosecutor General is honest.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/state-department-releases-detailed-accounts-biden-ukraine-corruption
“I was only discussing titanium drivers made from Ukrainian Ti scrap while on those golf junkets with Burisma fellows, I swear.”
“Mr. Shokin also stated that there were leaks by a person named Reshenko of the Ukrainian State Secret Service about the Manafort Black Book. Mr. Shokin stated that there is possible deceit in the Manafort Black Book.”
Of course there was deceit in that ‘black book’. 10:1 odds that it was stitched up by the SBU. If Giuliani had some smarts, he’s have insisted that the ‘black book’ be subjected to forensic ink, aging and handwriting analysis. Guaranteed that those entries were fiddled with.
Obama’s and Poroshenko’s governments were a well rehearsed fiddle orchestra back then.