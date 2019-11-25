in Links, Latest

International Group Of Doctors Warns Assange Will "Die In Prison" Without Urgent Medical Care

Visit Direct Link

“We write this open letter, as medical doctors, to express our serious concerns about the physical and mental health of Julian Assange…”

With Washington fighting tooth-and-nail to extradite him from the UK, the notion that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange might die in prison is looking increasingly probable. At this point, it’s more a matter of when: A few weeks, or a few decades.

Assange’s health has reportedly deteriorated to such a terrifying degree that a group of 60 doctors have written an open letter warning that they fear the renegade journalist could soon die in a British jail if he doesn’t receive more intensive medical care, the Guardian reports. 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-group-doctors-warns-assange-will-die-prison-without-urgent-medical-care

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

WikileaksAssange

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

State Department Releases Detailed Accounts Of Biden-Ukraine Corruption

India neglected Russia in favor of the USA and Europe