Spurned by US Erdogan Turns to Putin, ‘Vast Agenda’ To Be Discussed, More Russian S400s for Turkey

Erdogan says relations with Biden off to poor start, future ‘does not bode well’

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he felt that relations with his US counterpart Joe Biden had "not gotten off to a good start" since the latter's arrival in the White House.

Turkey’s Erdogan looks to Putin after Biden talks disappoint

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent talks with U.S. President Joe Biden have proved disappointing, and that his country, a NATO member, would seek closer ties with Russia ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent talks with U.S.

Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi to discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasia

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Sochi for talks on September 29. They will discuss trading-economic partnership and the situations in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia, the Kremlin's press service said.

Turkey expects Russia to take responsibility in Idlib deal: Minister

Turkey expects Russia to uphold its responsibilities in the Idlib deal, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, underlining that Turkey has been abiding by the principles of the agreement. "We hope that with the meeting our president will have with Mr. Putin, a return to peace will be possible as at the beginning of the memorandum of understanding," he said as attacks on the last opposition bastion continue to increase.

