Heroes to replaceable. NY Governor finds God in push to enforce mandate

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Heroes to replaceable. NY Governor finds God in push to enforce mandate
NY governor refusing to budge on shot mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You’re replaceable

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday.

