Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the government has confirmed. It comes after the Iberian country entered lockdown, with a ban on all non-essential movement.
Both Gomez and her husband, the Prime Minister, are feeling well, Sanchez’s office reported Sunday night.
The new comes shortly after Sanchez unveiled what he described as “drastic” and “extraordinary” measures as part of the state of emergency to fend off the spread of the disease that has so far claimed at least 193 lives across the country, and infected over 6,250.
The restrictive measures, that will last at least 15 days and might be extended further, envision a ban on all travel within the country except for work, medicine or in case of emergencies.
Citizens, that are strongly encouraged to stay indoors and work from home if possible, will still be able to stock up on neccessary supplies and groceries, but all restaurants, bars, hotels and non-essential retail outlets will shut their doors.
Students will also be staying put in their homes with educational centers being ordered to close.
Spain has become yet another major European country to go to great lengths to curb the spread of the virus, that had sprung into life in China’s Wuhan in December last year.
Italy, the nation that has borne the brunt of the pandemic in Europe – the new hotbed of the disease according to the World Health Organization (WHO) – has been in lockdown since Tuesday.
Germany’s capital, Berlin, meanwhile, has ordered all public venues, including museums, bars and brothels to close their doors to the visitors in attempt to contain the virus.
While France has also shut down all entertainment, most of the shops, schools, nurseries, universities and day care centres, the French as well as the German federal authorities have been reluctant to impose stricter border controls inside the EU despite the measure being widely considered an effective way to stop the desease.
French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, spoke in defence of open borders, stating that the coronavirus “has no passport.”
https://www.rt.com/news/483158-spain-pm-wife-coronavirus/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
This is par for the course. As an excellent article in Global Research pointed out, get a few well-known people supposedly infected and that goes down very well as part of the propaganda. We’ve had Tom Hanks and his wife in Australia and one of two people scattered across Europe and that’s enough to keep the false flag going.
Yes of course, eat all the dead flesh your taste buds lust after
and our butcher medical industry will save the day.
ROOT CAUSE
Comes now Alex to again do more harm than good by rehashing the misery,
without one word on the root cause, making it impossible for him to help us
organize a solution.
For Covert-19 is spread by a virus, by a parasitic animal that travels from animal to animal. For the perfect solution is for us to eliminate all contact with anything that is animal.
And so, eat nothing processed by man or animal.
Such as a breakfast of crushed bananas over oatmeal.
Such as a dinner of lentil bean stew with natural brown rice,
vegetables and tomato sauce.
