A few days ago, the Royal Navy destroyer Defender entered the territorial waters of the Crimean Peninsula. The ownership of this peninsula is controversial. In 2014, it became part of Russia. The international community did not recognize this. It is this fact that the British leadership is pretending to be. Prime Minister Johnson said the warship was in Ukrainian territorial waters.

This was probably a provocation from London. The British, and therefore the Americans, wanted to see the reaction of the Russian military. We looked. What will happen next? The British ship met a SU-24 aircraft and a border boat. The Coast Guard fired warning shots towards the destroyer. By the way, Great Britain does not admit that their ship was fired upon.

Why was it done? Found out the reaction time of the Russians, what they are capable of. They received certain information about the actions of the Russians. Did the British want more? To provoke a military conflict? Is not a fact.But I won’t be surprised if the destroyer’s team will be awarded medals in the future. He completed a certain task.

But not everyone supported Britain’s actions in the Black Sea. Many Spanish readers have criticized this provocation. Spanish commentaries frequently refer to London’s illegal activities in Gibraltar. In particular, recalling that in May 2019, a British ship fired towards a Spanish naval ship. Great Britain is often called a pirate country that often enters foreign waters. Some of the reader saccused London of starting a new world war. Similar opinions were expressed by many Argentines, who still have not forgiven Britain for the Falklands War. Interestingly, in the event of real hostilities,Spain will support Great Britain or will remember the old grievances?And if Portugal also joins as a former maritime power, offended by London.

Currently,the Russian Ministry of Defense is developing changes on the use of weapons on ships that violate the border.

