SOFAGATE EU Ursula says Erdogan snub was about women & misogyny
‘Sofagate:’ Ursula von der Leyen speaks of sexism after Turkey snub
‘Sofagate:’ Ursula von der Leyen speaks of sexism after Turkey snub | DW | 26.04.2021
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a plea on Monday to advance women’s rights as she opened up about the incident dubbed “sofagate.” Three weeks ago, von der Leyen was seated apart from her male counterparts during a meeting of EU leaders with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
You either believe in sexism, or you don’t. I don’t, I know I am equal to men even though I’m different, I don’t need it demonstrating to the world by being made to ‘take a place’ of equality, it’s like a lot of things, an attitude of mind.