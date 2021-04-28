SOFAGATE EU Ursula says Erdogan snub was about women & misogyny

in Latest, Video

120 Views 3 Comments

‘Sofagate:’ Ursula von der Leyen speaks of sexism after Turkey snub | DW | 26.04.2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a plea on Monday to advance women’s rights as she opened up about the incident dubbed “sofagate.” Three weeks ago, von der Leyen was seated apart from her male counterparts during a meeting of EU leaders with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Luka-The-K9
April 28, 2021

Meanwhile in France:

“TG 328: Turmoil in France as Retired French Generals Warn of Coup and Civil
﻿War”

FranBrown
April 28, 2021

You either believe in sexism, or you don’t. I don’t, I know I am equal to men even though I’m different, I don’t need it demonstrating to the world by being made to ‘take a place’ of equality, it’s like a lot of things, an attitude of mind.

