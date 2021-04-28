Cameron, Cummings & Boris Johnson, scandals hit Conservative Party
The Duran: Episode 955
LYING OF DUTY Boris Johnson hits back at Dominic Cummings branding ‘bodies pile-up’ claim lies & ex-aide could still be ‘Chatty Rat’
BORIS Johnson hit back at Dominic Cummings last night – branding leaks claiming the PM made a sick slur over the Covid crisis as “lies”. In a plot worthy of Line of Duty, the ex-aide’s claim he had been cleared of being the “chatty rat” leaker was also dismissed.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.