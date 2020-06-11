So, how does President Trump REALLY relate to blacks? Watch! [Video]

The mainstream media would have us believe that all black leaders are in the tank against President Trump; that he is a rube and completely insensitive to the needs of the black community. Fine. They can report that way if they want to. However, the American president simply takes action and has done so, enough that he carries a 36% to 40% approval rating among blacks in general, which is extremely high for any Republican President. This may be part of the reason the “Floyd” riots were contrived, to do a bit of distraction to try to change the narrative. But, like all the other attempts to discredit the American President, this one appears to be dying on the vine.
We present a video from a roundtable on race relations the President held on June 10, 2020. At the table are the following leaders, and we provide links to them where possible so that our readers can know more about these people and why they are important in this discussion.
- Dr. Benjamin Carson – World renowned neurosurgeon and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. As a pioneer in neurosurgery, Carson’s achievements include performing the only successful separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head; performing the first successful neurosurgical procedure on a fetus inside the womb; performing the first completely successful separation of type-2 vertical craniopagus twins; developing new methods to treat brain-stem tumors; and revitalizing hemispherectomy techniques for controlling seizures. (c.f Wikipedia)
- Darrell Scott – American pastor and board member for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump
- Wayne Dupree – Radio Host Award winner for Pioneer of New Media in 2019, conservative activist, speaker and entrepreneur
- Raynard Jackson – President and CEO of Raynard Jackson &Associates, LLC–a government/public relations and political consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He has a proven record of balancing public policy with fundamental freedoms associated with a free-market, capitalistic society.
- Sonnie Johnson – Political commentator and talk show host, a long-time conservative. president of the Virginia chapter of the Frederick Douglass Foundation in 2010.[4] She began writing for Breitbart News in 2012.[5][non-primary source needed] In 2013, when she spoke at the national Conservative Political Action Conference, she described herself as a “Tea Party activist“.[6] In late 2017, The New York Times reported Johnson would be getting a show on SiriusXM satellite radio.[7]
- Ja’ Ron Smith – Deputy Assistant to the President, Deputy Director of the Office of American Innovation, Executive Office of the President, The White House, Washington D.C.
- Kareem Lanier – Mr. Kareem Lanier, Co-Chairman and EVP, Board Of Directors, co-founded the Urban Revitalization Coalition with Dr. Darrell Scott.
Critics might be quick to say, “hey! this team is all made of people that already work closely with President Trump.”
Exactly. He brought them onto his team and they, like him, have a relentlessly optimistic vision of how to make things better in the black community particularly.
President Trump has often been noted for having one of the most diverse teams of any president in history. Not that diversity matters, because Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision was not about enforced diversity, it was about finding people of good character. All these people have stellar reputations and are living proof that victimization is voluntary. Listen to the video and learn.
This is a man in pursuit of Dr. King’s dream.
