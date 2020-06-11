So, how does President Trump REALLY relate to blacks? Watch! [Video]

The mainstream media would have us believe that all black leaders are in the tank against President Trump; that he is a rube and completely insensitive to the needs of the black community. Fine. They can report that way if they want to. However, the American president simply takes action and has done so, enough that he carries a 36% to 40% approval rating among blacks in general, which is extremely high for any Republican President. This may be part of the reason the “Floyd” riots were contrived, to do a bit of distraction to try to change the narrative. But, like all the other attempts to discredit the American President, this one appears to be dying on the vine.

We present a video from a roundtable on race relations the President held on June 10, 2020. At the table are the following leaders, and we provide links to them where possible so that our readers can know more about these people and why they are important in this discussion.

Critics might be quick to say, “hey! this team is all made of people that already work closely with President Trump.”

Exactly. He brought them onto his team and they, like him, have a relentlessly optimistic vision of how to make things better in the black community particularly.

President Trump has often been noted for having one of the most diverse teams of any president in history. Not that diversity matters, because Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision was not about enforced diversity, it was about finding people of good character. All these people have stellar reputations and are living proof that victimization is voluntary. Listen to the video and learn.

This is a man in pursuit of Dr. King’s dream.

