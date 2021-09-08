The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Snap elections in Canada and Trudeau’s risky move for more power
The Duran: Episode 1083
Justin Trudeau Pelted By Rocks At Campaign Event
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been pelted by rocks while on a campaign stop Monday ahead of Canada’s general election. The incident took place in London, Ontario – with the Canadian leader later confirming he believes he was hit on the shoulder. The inbound objects were widely described as “small rocks”.
Canada federal election: How much trouble is Trudeau in?
Canada’s Justin Trudeau called a snap election in mid-August hoping an early campaign could net his Liberals a majority government. But with their lead in the poll vanishing at the campaign’s halfway point, is one still within reach?
Let’s hope this backfired badly for him. Another Gestapo goon.
Don’t vote liberal or conservative, vote for the people’s party of Canada. #CanadiansFirst