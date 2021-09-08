in Latest, Video

Snap elections in Canada and Trudeau’s risky move for more power

279 Views 4 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Snap elections in Canada and Trudeau’s risky move for more power
The Duran: Episode 1083

Justin Trudeau Pelted By Rocks At Campaign Event

Justin Trudeau Pelted By Rocks At Campaign Event

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been pelted by rocks while on a campaign stop Monday ahead of Canada’s general election. The incident took place in London, Ontario – with the Canadian leader later confirming he believes he was hit on the shoulder. The inbound objects were widely described as “small rocks”.

Canada federal election: How much trouble is Trudeau in?

Canada federal election: How much trouble is Trudeau in?

Canada’s Justin Trudeau called a snap election in mid-August hoping an early campaign could net his Liberals a majority government. But with their lead in the poll vanishing at the campaign’s halfway point, is one still within reach?

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hopium
Hopium
September 10, 2021

Let’s hope this backfired badly for him. Another Gestapo goon.

0
Reply
Andrew Hayashi
Andrew Hayashi
September 10, 2021

Don’t vote liberal or conservative, vote for the people’s party of Canada. #CanadiansFirst

0
Reply

Afghanistan What Next?

El Salvador makes history. Bitcoin becomes legal tender