El Salvador makes history. Bitcoin becomes legal tender
El Salvador buys its first bitcoin lot on eve of becoming first country to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender
El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced that his government has just purchased its first 400 bitcoin as it prepares to become the first sovereign nation to legitimize the digital currency as legal tender. “El Salvador has just bought its first 200 coins,” Bukele said on Monday afternoon.
