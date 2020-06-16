“Slave Owner”: Thomas Jefferson Statue Torn Down, Defaced At Portland High School

“One school at a time. One racist statue at a time…”

A statue of Thomas Jefferson – the third US president, author of Declaration of Independence, who thought banks “are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies,” and whose portrait graced the doors of Bear Stearns during its historic implosion – was torn down Sunday night at a Portland, Oregon high school by a group of mostly white kids using ropes.

According to Oregon Live, vandals pulled down the Jefferson High School statue of its namesake founding father, the starting point for a Sunday march organized by Rose City Justice to protest the killing of George Floyd.

At about 7:15 p.m., a crowd of more than 1,000 left the high school grounds to march to the park. By the time they returned, a statue of Thomas Jefferson had been pulled from its pedestal, apparently by a smaller group. The statue fell on its side and a dent was visible in the concrete where it fell. Earlier in the day, the statue’s pedestal had been defaced with graffiti that, among other things, identified Jefferson as a slave owner. Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence that proclaimed “that all men are created equal,” publicly decried slavery — even as he enslaved hundreds of people and profited from their forced labor. –Oregon Live

“We’re taking this city back,” said one organizer, adding “One school at a time. One racist statue at a time.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/slave-owner-thomas-jefferson-statue-torn-down-defaced-portland-high-school

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report