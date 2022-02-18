The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Situation in Donbass Massively Escalates, War Prospects Rise
Stocks Tumble, Gold Spikes As Donbas Separatists Announce Mass Evacuation To Russia
“Unfortunately, Yes”: Separatist Leader In ‘Donetsk Republic’ Says Things Moving Towards War: RIA
(Update 12:30 ET): Russia’s RIA is now reporting that the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, when asked whether things are moving towards war, said “unfortunately, yes.” RIA is quoting the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic responding to the question of whether things are moving towards a war, and he says “unfortunately, yes” #Ukraine #Russia – Michael A.
Ukraine to start military op via Lugansk breakaway republic – rebel leader
Ukraine to launch military operation via breakaway Lugansk republic – militia leader
The evacuation of civilians from the neighboring region was announced earlier Ukrainian armed forces are planning a breakthrough into the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the head of the breakaway region, Leonid Pasechnik, alleged on Friday. He provided no specific evidence for his assertion.
Time for Ukraine to end Donbass war – Putin
Putin tells Ukraine how to end Donbass war
The Russian president has called on Kiev to hold talks with separatist leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine must begin talks with the two breakaway regions in the country’s war-torn east to put an end to fierce fighting that has escalated in recent days.
