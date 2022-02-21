The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Situation in Donbass escalates to dangerous level
The Duran: Episode 1231
Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin
Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin
The Russian leader will also speak to foreign counterparts as tensions continue to heat up in the Donbass By Layla Guest, in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with his country’s top security officials as part of a meeting on Monday, the Kremlin has confirmed, amid a worsening standoff across the border with Ukraine.
#Russia #Ukraine #Biden #TheDuran
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.