in Latest, Video

[Local Exclusive] Turkey’s role in Kazakhstan crisis

13 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

[Local Exclusive] Turkey’s role in Kazakhstan crisis

This is a short segment from the video we did with Gonzalo Lira last week which was not published but we wanted to share here on Locals.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trampling the Truckers – The Great Reset Becomes the Great Awakening