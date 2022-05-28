The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Signs of Ukrainian Collapse in Donbass as Liman Falls to Russia
Ukrainian volunteer fighters in the east feel abandoned
Placeholder while article actions load DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine – Stuck in their trenches, the Ukrainian volunteers lived off a potato per day as Russian forces pounded them with artillery and Grad rockets on a key eastern front line. Outnumbered, untrained and clutching only light weapons, the men prayed for the barrage to end – and for their own tanks to stop targeting the Russians.
