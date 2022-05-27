Let’s talk about the news w/Gonzalo Lira (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alexander Mercouris or both may believe that it is significant that many Republicans are against funding the war (not against the war per se), but that is mostly just politically posturing for their base. The Democrats hold both Houses of Congress, the Presidency, and heads of all bureacratic branches, until January 2023. A major reason the US has shifted to funding all proxy Forever Wars (including unsavory characters like ISIS and UkroNAZIs) is that American Boys are not coming home in body bags (Other lives don’t matter to Americans). Even the (now unthreatened by the Draft) Youth in America are… Read more »