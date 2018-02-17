Shocking New Evidence: Maidan snipers confess they were under orders from Coup leaders to shoot police AND protesters

It was the shot unheard around the world – everyone knows the Ukraine Crisis began after the 2014 Maidan Coup, but few in the West know Russia didn’t invade Ukraine, fewer still know of the mysterious snipers who rained down death from above those fateful days in Kiev.

The corporate media was quick to follow standard stenographers union protocol in line with modern western journalistic standards – so they of course immediately blamed Russia without any evidence. Thay claim Russian trained snipers were supporting the Ukrainian president by firing on protesters.

Those who actually in Kiev, and not only Russian media, but independent foreign media report a key fact: yes, the snipers fired on protesters, but also on security forces. Snipers were attacking both sides, adding fuel to the raging fires of bloody revolution that laid Kiev – the Mother of Russian Cities – again to ruin.

Now, thanks to Sputnik, we have finally identified the snipers, they were Georgian, and their accounts will shock you:

It is necessary to create chaos on the Maidan, using weapons against any targets, protesters and police – no difference” Said one of the ringleaders

According to Sputnik, snipers Koba Nergadze and Alexander Revazishvili, who now fear for their lives, are even ready to confirm their stunning account below in a Ukrainian court:

Sputnik has obtained copies of an official testimony that they gave to lawyers Alexander Goroshinsky and Stefan Reshko … and also copies of air tickets confirming the arrival of Nergadze and Revazishvili to Kiev during the Maidan events.

To get really understand how we got here, we must go back to the beginning of sniper fire on Maidan, which is where the Sputnik report begins:

On February 20, 2014, unknown snipers shot at people gathered on Kiev’s central Maidan square killing 49 protesters and four police officers. Local opposition leaders, as well as US and EU representatives, were quick to point a finger at the “regime of Viktor Yanukovych.” Still, an official investigation failed to produce any results with the culprits still at large. A Sputnik correspondent has met with the purported snipers, all of them from Georgia. They insist that they were taking orders from Maidan leaders. Moreover, they had direct orders to fire at police officers AND protesters in order to enrage the crowd and provoke a political crisis.

According to Sputnik, General Tristan Tsitelashvili, erstwhile commander of the Georgian Army’s elite Avaza unit, was the first to expose the fact it was Georgian snipers were firing onto Maidan Square. The General lead troops during the August 2008 hostilities in Abkhazia, until he became a personal enemy of Mikhail Saakashvili, who tried to blame him for his own failures.

Saakashvili is the infamous and stupendously incompetent Georgian president, turned Ukrainian opposition leader who just got deported to Poland by equally unpopular Ukrainian President Poroshenko. He’s lucky he wasn’t deported to Georgia, as he isn’t exactly welcome in his home country either.



While many people have reasonable complaints against the former Georgian President, General Tsitelashvili’s issue is far more personal. His home was raided by Saakashvili’s forces who arrested the General, and critically injured his little son. Since 2008, the two had been sworn enemies, but Tsitelashvili can hardly be considered a friend of Russia, considering he fought for Georgia. This makes his incredible account all the more credible. Sputnik’s report continues with a quote from the General:

I knew already in 2014 about people from Georgia who were present on Maidan square with specific orders to shoot. Some of them served under my command in the Georgian army. Some are still in Ukraine, fighting, others returned to Georgia. They took their time to speak out because they were afraid to. They are still afraid because they can simply be eliminated as unwanted witnesses!

One of those snipers who “knew too much” was Koba Nergadze, a carrier Georgian special forces operator. Sputnik spoke with him as well:

“We were fighting smugglers. The region was divided into zones controlled by Georgian and Ossetian businessmen. Conflicts occasionally flared up, including real firefights with the Ossetian military. Our brigade suffered 11 or 12 people killed, I can’t say for sure. Overall, the Georgian army lost 45 people,” Nergadze said.

After his 2006 departure from the regular army after, he joined the Georgen DEFMIN’s Security Service, with the help of a peculiar friend.

This friend was Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the “Georgian Legion” fighting in eastern Ukraine…on Kiev’s side. Once again, as with General Tsitelashvili, these aren’t exactly Russia’s friends, which makes their claims against Kiev all the more unbiased and believable.

“I first met him while in the army, at the birthday party of my friend Bezho,” Koba added. “Officially, we also dealt with the protection of the rallies held in Tbilisi, to make sure that there would be no clashes between supporters and opponents of Saakashvili. In fact, we were tasked with suppressing opposition rallies and keeping an eye on the opposition,” he admitted. If necessary, by order of commanders, our service officers beat up opposition leaders. As a rule, we did this while wearing masks. People called us ‘Sonderkommando.’ Service members were usually tight-lipped about where they worked and what they did.

Sputnik further explains that:

The agents were divided into “tens.” Nergadze was one of the foremen. Other foremen he knew are Georgy Saralidze, Merab Kikabidze and David Makiashvili. In his interview with Sputnik, Koba mentioned some of the “tariffs.” He said that they were paid $1,000 for beating up an opposition MP. In December 2013, Mamulashvili invited the “foremen” to a meeting and ordered them “to immediately go to Ukraine to help the protesters.” Nergadze’s group was allocated $10,000 with an additional $50,000 promised them upon their return. They used other people’s passports to reach their destination. Nergadze had a passport issued in the name of Georgy Karusanidze (born in 1977). In Kiev, the group was accommodated on Ushinsky Street and each day, as if to work, they went to Maidan. “We were told to ensure order so that there were no drunks, to maintain discipline and identify rabble-rousers sent in by the authorities,” the officer recounted. Nergazde celebrated New Year at Hotel Ukraina, which was already controlled by protesters.

The hotel Ukraiina provides the perfect vantage point for a Sniper, overlooking Maidan square.

If a sniper were to fire from the hotel, into the violently rioting crowd, targeting both sides in the middle of the pandemonium, the fighting would quickly escalate, and the mass panic would help conceal the sniper’s identity, position, and very existence.

The report continues:

Alexander Revazishvili is another former Georgian military man, who arrived in Kiev in the midst of unrest. After serving in the Georgian army, he was an active member of “Free Zone” – an organization of Saakashvili’s supporters. In his own words, he “infiltrated the oppositionists’ ranks, inciting fights and engaging in other provocations.” The organization was led by Koba Khabazi, who introduced Revazishvili to Mamulashvili. He took a great deal of interest in the ex-officer’s military specialization as a sniper. In mid-February, Revazishvili, Khabazi and four other representatives of the Free Zone arrived in Kiev on a UIA flight. They were accommodated at Vozduhoflotskaya Street before being moved to the city conservatory, which was already controlled by the opposition.

“The following day Mamulashvili brought us to Maidan and placed us in a tent set up on the square. Khabazi told us that our task was to provoke the protesters to attack. Our group, along with the protesters, attacked Berkut with stones and Molotov cocktails. Some people were bringing rocks; some were lining up Molotov cocktails, while others assaulted Berkut and the police. Revazishvili said.

https://youtu.be/T7k0MjODEQY

“Sergei Pashinsky Was Bringing the Arms”

“On February 14 or 15, the group commanders – me, Kikabidze, Makiashvili, Saralidze, I do not remember the names of the others – were gathered in a suite on the third floor of Hotel Ukraina.

Among those present were Parubiy (Andrey Parubiy, right-wing Ukrainian politician, the “commandant of the Maidan” during the period of unrest in Kiev; since 2016 – Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada), and Pashinsky (Sergei Pashinsky, a notorious Ukrainian politician and businessman, a People’s Deputy of Ukraine. – Ed.). ‘We need to help our fraternal people, and soon we will have an assignment.’ He gave no further clarification. By that time I had already seen hunting rifles and pistols, carried by the protesters,” “Nergadze said.

Also taking part in the meeting was a certain Christopher Brian, who was presented as a former American soldier.

In the evening of February 19, Sergey Pashinsky and several unfamiliar guys with big bags returned to the hotel.

They took out SCS carbines, 7.62mm Kalashnikov assault rifles, an SVD rifle and a foreign-made carbine. Pashinsky explained to us that the weapons would be needed “for self-defense,” but when I asked him from whom we were going to defend ourselves, he did not answer and left the room. Sputnik reports.

The next part of their story really proves what the goal of the snipers was to do. Apparently Mamulashvili mentioned some a “special task” to the snipers.

“It is necessary to create chaos on the Maidan, using weapons against any targets, protesters and police – no difference.” said Mamulashvili He said that the money for the “business trip” would be paid once the “assignment” had been completed.

The account continues that:

Someone asked Mamulashvili in Georgian: “Where’s Misha?” He answered: “With Porokh.” Then they left. Sometime later, Pashinsky and several other men brought in a bag with weapons, mostly SCS carbines. Pashinsky himself was holding a Kalashnikov rifle with an open butt. Among those present was Vladimir Parasyuk, the leader of one of the Maidan “hundreds,” who subsequently commanded the 4th Company of the Dnepr Battalion and later became a People’s Deputy of Ukraine.

Revazishvili went on to say:

Pashinsky asked me to help choose shooting positions. He said that Berkut [police commandos] could storm the Conservatory during the night and break up the protesters. At night, about 4 or 5 am, I heard gunshots. I thought they were coming from the October Palace. Pashinsky jumped up, grabbed the walkie-talkie, and started yelling to cease fire, that it was not the right time. The shooting immediately stopped. At about 7.30 am (maybe later) Pashinsky ordered everyone to get ready and open fire, taking two or three shots and immediately change position. The shooting continued for about 10-15 minutes. After that, we were ordered to drop weapons and leave the building.

Then he returned to Maidan. He heard that people were enraged; some believed that it was the Berkut shooting. Others, on the contrary, thought that it was the protesters who had fired the shots. “I realized that this might end badly, that I was in a real fix, that people could tear me up right here if they only knew the truth. I went out to take a walk on Maidan. They I decided that it was time to fly out. I took a taxi to the airport,” Revazishvili concluded.

Sputnik’s report finishes with the words of

Early in the morning on February 20, at about 8, I heard the sound of gunshots coming from the conservatory; 3 or 4 minutes later, Mamulashvili’s group opened fire from windows on the third floor of Hotel Ukraina. They were shooting in pairs. After each shot, they moved to another room and fired again. When it was all over, they told us to get out. That same day Bezho and I flew to Tbilisi.

The stunning report ends as follows:

The ex-officer of the Georgian army was never paid the money he was promised. Today, he fears revenge from his former “colleagues.” Koba Nergadze and Alexander Revazishvili are ready to confirm their words in a Ukrainian court. Sputnik has obtained copies of an official testimony that they gave to lawyers Alexander Goroshinsky and Stefan Reshko, who represent the interests of former members of the Berkut police commando unit. Sputnik also has copies of air tickets confirming the arrival of Nergadze and Revazishvili to Kiev during the Maidan events.

Those who follow alternative media are well aware of the existence of the snipers and the real story of Maidan, however now we finally may know who they are, and what they did. Moreover, seeing as Sputnik announced that in addition to their legal accounts, they can prove they were in Kiev during the Maidan coup. We are one step closer to learning more about how the Coup began, but are we any closer to an end to the war…uncertain. This may have incredible implications in coming days, and if anything new arises, we will be sure to keep you informed.