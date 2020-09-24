Senate GOP releases report on Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine

Joe Biden’s son emerges as an issue in the 2020 campaign, Mike Emanuel reports. #FoxNews
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
Now wait awhile…there are other influences at work in USA politics…
https://truthtopowernews.com/media-criticism/finkle-think-how-jews-successfully-manipulate-masses-including-dissidents-who-should
Caveat: we will qualify the reference “jews” by substituting with the description “Zionists”.
We can follow the historical tenure by referring to the work: “The Empty Wagon” by Rabbi Jakob Shapiro..