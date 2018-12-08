Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Selective Morality in London and Washington

It couldn’t be clearer that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are despotic fiefdoms.

Published

7 mins ago

on

119 Views

Authored by Brian Cloughley via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Imagine what Western reaction would have been if a British or American citizen was detained in Russia then subjected to months of solitary confinement followed by being put on trial for less than five minutes without legal representation or an interpreter, and finally sentenced to life imprisonment.

The media in Britain and the US would have gone berserk with self-righteous fury and demanded that drastic and economically draconian measures be taken against Russia. The government in London would have demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to condemn Moscow’s dastardly treatment of an innocent academic, and no doubt there would have been US Congress demands for even more sanctions, along with portentous declarations from politicians and commentators about free speech and violations of human dignity.

On the other hand, in the case of the conviction and sentencing on November 21 of British academic Matthew Hedges in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK’s response was mild to the point of being grovelingly placatory. Prime Minister May told Parliament that “We are deeply disappointed and concerned at today’s verdict. We are raising it with the Emirati authorities at the highest level.” The US was totally uncritical, which is not surprising as the official State Department line is “The United States and the UAE enjoy strong bilateral cooperation on a full range of issues including defence, non-proliferation, trade, law enforcement, energy policy, and cultural exchange. The two countries work together to promote peace and security, support economic growth, and improve educational opportunities in the region and around the world. UAE ports host more US Navy ships than anywhere else outside the United States.”

Certainly, as reported by the BBC, orders were given five days later to release Mr Hedges, because the Emirates “issued a pardon as part of a series of orders on the country’s National Day anniversary”. There was no apology of any sort to the man or his family, and the UAE declared he was “100 percent a secret service operative.”

Leaving aside for the moment the assertion that Mr Hedges may indeed have been spying (which was the charge against him), it is interesting to consider the background to his treatment, which should have come as no surprise to anyone in London and Washington.

Before the mockery of a trial, Britain’s foreign minister, the singularly inept Jeremy Hunt, went to the UAE and met the de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, on November 12. According to his tweets he “raised the case of British national Matthew Hedges” and was “hoping for a good outcome.” Ten days later he had to say something following his conspicuously useless intercession and came up with the lame complaint that “today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances.”

The man is a fool. What else could he expect from a country like the Emirates? In its latest Report Amnesty International states that “the authorities continued to arbitrarily restrict freedoms of expression and association, using criminal defamation and anti-terrorism laws to detain, prosecute, convict and imprison government critics”. The US State Department describes the place as seven semiautonomous emirates whose unelected rulers “constitute the Federal Supreme Council, the country’s highest legislative and executive body.” The US, that stalwart promoter of democracy when not supporting dictatorships, is well aware that under the Emirates’ authoritarian regime “there are no political parties” and its citizens are “unable to choose their government in free and fair elections” but, as in its treatment of that neighbouring absolute monarchy, Saudi Arabia, Washington’s policy is to reinforce the rule of dictators when it seems a good thing to do so.

The day after Hedges was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Emirates the place was visited by a staunch upholder of autocracy, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was told by the UAE’s equally undemocratically-appointed ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, that “UAE-Saudi relations are an exceptional role model for brotherly ties that go down to the annals of history. They are firmly based on mutual respect and joint determination to achieving the ambitions of their two peoples for sustainable development, social welfare and economic well-being,” which is a nauseating piece of double-speak, because in both countries “social welfare” is confined entirely to the small percentage of people who are actually citizens, and women are treated as chattels and worse.

In the UAE, “For a woman to marry, her male guardian must conclude her marriage contract; men have the right to unilaterally divorce their wives, whereas a woman must apply for a court order to obtain a divorce; a woman can lose her right to maintenance if, for example, she refuses to have sexual relations with her husband without a lawful excuse; and women are required to “obey” their husbands.” In Saudi Arabia it is almost exactly the same, as, for example, women must obtain permission from a “male guardian” — a twenty year-old son would do — to obtain a passport and travel abroad.

It couldn’t be clearer that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are despotic fiefdoms. And it is equally obvious that America and Britain are entirely selective about whom they criticise or penalise for actual or supposed violations of what they choose to interpret as violations of human rights. When there are international incidents involving favoured countries there are only polite expostulations, or — more usually — no comment whatever, and it is obvious why these double standards apply.

The answer lies in the money, as the Saudis and the UAE spend vast sums on Western-supplied military equipment. Britain’s official position indicates that it would suffer severely if commercial arrangements with the UAE were to be upset, as it is “the UK’s largest export market in the Middle East and the 13th biggest globally. The UK exported £9.8 billion of goods and services in 2016. This was a 37% increase since 2009. The UAE is the UK’s fourth largest export market outside the EU . . . The majority of the UAE population is made up of expatriates, with around 120,000 UK residents.”

So don’t let us have any more self-righteous posturing from the British government about democracy and morality and all these good things, because it is obvious that when the UK and the US are deeply involved commercially with other countries, there is no question of sacrificing profit for a glow of moral satisfaction by taking action if a particular country is considered to have offended against international ethical standards.

They are selectively ethical to the point of blatant hypocrisy.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Restoration work in Syria

The Syrians are patriotic and idealistic people, not giving up but fighting for the survival of their nation and state.

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

With the war in Syria going on for seven years, since 2011, a silver streak has appeared on the horizon as Syria’s damaged infrastructure is being restored with Russian help. Schools and factories have been built up again, school children and factory workers are gradually returning. Furthermore, thousands of Syrian volunteer organizations provide help and assistance to their countrymen in need. President Assad is still ruling, although he should have gone a long time ago, if so-called “western powers” could have imposed their will. Are these western powers waning? Maybe they are, or rather, Russia’s powers are getting stronger. Russia, Iran and Turkey want to make sure that Bashar Al Assad will remain where he is, and they have no intention of letting Syria being split into “zones of interest”. The country will not be wiped out, as was the case with Libya, bombed to rubble and ashes by Nato.

The Indian analyst M.K. Bhadrakumar thinks that “paradoxically, while Middle Eastern politics is in turmoil, the prospects for peace in Syria may have improved. (…) Russia and Iran intend to retain their military footprints in Syria for a foreseable future” (Indian Punchline, 20.11.2018). Russian military is present in the Syrian port of Tartous as well as in the airbase of Hmeimim.

Furthermore, the Russian Federation operates a reconciliation centre for humanitarian aid in Syria. It gives medical assistance at border crossings because the main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes. With Russian help, more than 30.000 refugees were able to return to their homes in Syria from the Idlib de-escalation zone since March this year. At the checkpoints in Abu al-Duhur, they received meals, warm clothing and medical attention by Russian doctors. The refugees returned through the human corridor to the territory controlled by the Syrian Government (TASS, 30.11.2018).

The Russian reconciliation centre also sends clothing and food to people in need, for example in the city of Aleppo. In November 2018, “humanitarian operations were conducted in the city of Aleppo. A total of 150 school backpacks with school kits were handed out to pupils in the Fatih Marashi school in the Ashaar neighborhood. As many as 150 outfits and 150 blankets were distributed among civilians in the Julub neighborhood. Apart from that, one tonne of fresh bread was handed out” (TASS, 13.11.2018).

Another humanitarian operation was conducted in the first week of December 2018. Sergei Solomatin, Head of the Russian reconciliation centre, reported that 500 bags of food were handed out to residents of Skalbiya in the Hama governorate. Apart from that, Russian military is joining Syrians in their efforts to restore infrastructure facilities in Syria. More than 30.000 residential houses, 709 educational and 117 medical facilities have been restored. A total of 927 kilometers of motorways have been repaired in Syria up to now (TASS, 08.12.2018).

Especially in the city of Aleppo, 130 damaged schools were repaired by the Syrian authorities, and 340 more schools in the eastern part of Aleppo province. Despite the ongoing war, young people need to receive education because they are important for the future of the country and will ensure its survival. A total of 1.349 schools are currently open in Aleppo. Some school buildings were almost completely destroyed during the war. Engineer Bassam Makhshur, who works on restoring schools, said that the most difficult part is clearing out debris: “The most difficult stage is the first stage – clearing out debris. Works were often halted, as we found mines under every collapsed wall, and we had to call in sappers” (TASS, 06.12.2018).

In addition, Syrian children will be able to study at cadet schools of the Russian Defence Ministry for free. The document was signed in Moscow on the 20th of September 2018. It entered into force on the 20th of October 2018. The Syrian children will pursue curricula developed for Russian cadets and receive instruction in the Russian language on a gratuitous basis. Expenses will be paid by the Russian side (TASS, 30.10.2018). In this way, the Russian Federation wants to help build up the Syrian Armed Forces so they can operate on their own in the future.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that hundreds of factories have returned to work in Damascus and its countryside. According to Samer Al Debs, Head of the Chamber of Industry in Damascus, 710 factories in Damascus and 90 factories in Tal Kurdi are functioning again, along with a number of small handicraft workshops in Al Sbeine and Al Qadam near Damascus. He explained that the Syrian industry faces great challenges. Laws and regulations are needed, as well as a strategic vision to promote and market Syrian industrial products. Samer Al-Debs pointed out that the situation is getting better as more areas are being restored, not to mention the re-opening of the Nassib border crossing center and starting exports (SANA, 04.12.2018).

The Syrians are very patriotic people. Many civilians are helping the Syrian and the Russian military to restore damaged facilities in Syria. As the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, they are the “very core of civil society and have an integral role as key partner in community development in the pre-and post-war periods. The concept of voluntary work in Syria has changed in order to alleviate the negative repercussions of the terrorist war waged against the country. Thus, the majority of charity events and societal activities aim to provide support and help to the martyrs’ families, the wounded army personnel, women, children, persons with disabilities, the elderlies and displaced families” (SANA, 05.12.2018).

Volunteering activities include the campaign “Together it Will Return More Beautiful” which was organized jointly by the Syria Trust for Development, the Revolutionary Youth Union, the association “Basmet Shabab Syria”, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All East. This six-month campaign helped to rehabilitate schools, health centres, public squares and streets in terror-affected areas in the countryside of Damascus and in the city of Aleppo.

Thousands of Syrian youths took part in different volunteering activities to convey a message that Syria is not giving up. The initiative “Imaar” targets youth, based on the idea of humanitarian volunteer work. Up to 600 university students benefited from 60 free training hours offered as part of the initiative. Mohammed Zafer Zanzoul, the founder of the initiative “Imaar” initiative, stressed the fact that volunteer work has been essential to support Syrian steadfastness against terrorism and war.

In the same context, Kholoud Rajab, chairwomen of the association “Jouzor” (Roots), told the press that the war waged on Syria necessitated great efforts to provide support to all Syrians confronted with difficult circumstances. She explained that her association focused on sustainable and developmental projects: providing social and psychological support; protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse; empowering the youth; offering health services and launching a special programme to care for persons with disabilities.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Affairs, there are 1.500 civil and non-governmental volunteer organizations operating in different Syrian provinces. This shows that the Syrians are patriotic and idealistic people, not giving up but fighting for the survival of their nation and state.

Meanwhile, on an international level, Russia, Iran and Turkey have reiterated the need to maintain Syria’s independence. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. The joint statement was adopted at the Astana meeting on Syria and read out by the Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov. The guarantor countries “reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL, Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda and DAESH/ISIL as designated by the UN Security Council” (TASS, 29.11.2018).

It might still be a long and rocky road to achieve peace in Syria, but the country will not be wiped out for sure. Syria will not meet the same fate as Libya, which was heavily bombarded by Nato and the leader Muammar Gaddafi murdered in a brutal way. Bashar Al Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, has a good chance of surviving the war, with Russian and Iranian help.

Olivia Kroth: The journalist and author of four books lives in Moscow.

Her blog: https://olivia2010kroth.wordpress.com

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Veliky Ustyug – city of cultural monuments, explorers and Ded Moroz

Every December, Veliky Ustyug comes into sight, especially for children awaiting Ded Moroz, Grandfather Frost.

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

A lot has been written and said about Crimea, the Kerch Strait and Russia’s conflict with neighbouring Ukraine which has been dominating the news lately. Russia, however, is a lot more than only Crimea, its latest acquisition after the Crimean people’s referendum, in 2014. Of course, the Crimean peninsula is Russia’s jewel in the Black Sea but there are many other beautiful places in the Russian Federation, worth while a visit.

Every December, Veliky Ustyug comes into sight, especially for children awaiting Ded Moroz, Grandfather Frost. The town of 35.000 inhabitants is located in the northeast of Vologda Oblast, at the confluence of the Sukhona and Yug rivers. Downstream they form a single waterway called the Northern Dvina. Veliky Ustyug is the hometown not only of Ded Moroz, a Russian version of Santa Claus, but also of three famous Russian explorers of Siberia. Today, this beautiful small town in the Russian heartland is mainly a tourist attraction because of its architectural monuments.

Ded Moroz Museum in Veliky Ustyug

On New Year’s Eve, Ded Moroz brings gifts to Russian children. He is awaited eagerly all over the Russian Federation. On the 7th of January 2008, President Vladimir Putin visited Ded Moroz’ residence in Veliky Ustyug. The Ded Moroz Museum, founded in 1998, comprises Ded Moroz’ personal rooms, a gift shop, library and study. The surrounding park has a size of 42 hectares, complete with winter garden and sleighing slopes for children.

In the 19th century, Ded Moroz and his granddaughter Snegurochka, the Snow Maiden, became popular figures in Russian music and art. Nicolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908) created fifteen operas, one of them is “Snegurochka” (1880), a musical fairy tale with Russian folk music and ballet. This opera consists of a prologue and four acts. The story deals with the opposition of eternal forces in nature. Rimsky-Korsakov characterized the townspeople with folk melodies. This opera was first presented on the stage of the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, in 1882.

The Russian painter Victor Mikhailovich Vasnetsov (1848-1926) also made use of the theme. In 1885, he created theatre decorations for Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “Snegurochka”. In 1889, Victor Vasnetsov painted “Snegurochka” in oil. His Snow Maiden is standing alone in a snowy winter wood, wearing a long white fur coat and fur hat. Ivan Yakovlevich Bilibin (1876-1942) was another Russian-Soviet painter who elaborated the motif. In 1942, he died of cold and starvation during the Siege of Leningrad by the Nazis. Ivan Bilibin worked for the theatre and illustrated books. His illustrations of Russian fairy tales have gained worldwide fame, including “Snegurochka”.

History of Veliky Ustyug

The town was first mentioned in written documents in 1207. In the 15th century, it developed into a commercial centre. The churches and convents of Veliky Ustyug are excellent examples of northern Russian architecture. The town owns 152 historical monuments. Of touristic interest are the Assumption Cathedral (1619), Ascension Church (1648), Archangel Mikhail Cathedral (1653), Saint Prokop Cathedral (1668), Saint Vladimir Gate Church (1682), Epiphany Church (1689) and Saint George Church (1696). The modern day town has a shipyard, jewellery factory and several food production plants. Its main industry is tourism which received an immense boost, in 1998, when Veliky Ustyug was named the residence of Ded Moroz.

Three explorers born in Veliky Ustyug

Three famous explorers of Russia’s Far East were born in Veliky Ustyug. The first was Yerofey Pavlovich Khabarov (1603-1671). In 1625, he began exploring Siberia. When he reached the Lena river in 1632, he founded a farm and saltworks. In 1645, he went on to explore the Amur river. In 1650, he built winter quarters for his men at the northernmost point of the river. Yerofei Khabarov defeated local tribes, as well as Manchu and Korean warriors who disputed the area with him. He was also the first man to draw a chart of the Amur river. The city of Khabarovsk in Siberia, located near the Chinese border, is named after Yerofey Khabarov. The explorer died in Irkutsk Oblast, in 1671. His descendents now live in Stavropol.

The second explorer from Veliky Ustyug was Semyon Ivanovich Dezhnov (1605-1673). In 1630, he was recruited for service in Siberia as a Russian government agent. He served eight years in Tobolsk, then in Yakutia. In 1639, he founded the settlement of Yakutsk and married a Yakut woman. In 1641, he sailed to the Kolyma river and built a settlement at the easternmost Russian frontier, in 1643. Semyon Dezhnov sailed around the Chukchi Peninsula with 120 people in 1648 and discovered the easternmost cape of Asia, which was named Dezhnov Cape after him. He found a walrus rookery and collected two tons of walrus ivory, very precious goods for trading. In 1659, Semyon Dezhnov went to Moscow to remain in the Russian capital until his death, in 1673.

The third explorer born in Veliky Ustyug was Vladimir Vasilyevich Atlasov (1661-1711). A farmer of Cossack origin, he was the first Russian to explore the Kamchatka Peninsula. Atlasov Island, an uninhabited volcanic island at the southern tip of Kamchatka, is named after him. In 1697, Vladimir Atlasov led a group of 65 Cossacks and 60 Yukhagirs on an exploration trip to Kamchatka, where they erected two forts along the Kamchatka river. These served as fortified traders’ posts for Russian fur traders. Vladimir Atlasov was the first Russian to describe the region and its inhabitants in great detail. Later he also explored the Kuril Islands, which belong to the Russian Federation thanks to him. Vladimir Atlasov died on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in 1711.

From Veliky Ustyug to the Russian Far East with Kamtchatka, there are many interesting spots for tourists to visit. Russia is rich in history and beautiful landscapes. Hopefully not only Crimea, but also the Russian Far East and the beautiful little town of Veliky Ustyug, home of Grandfather Frost, will attract more visitors from western countries in the near future.

Olivia Kroth: The journalist and author of four books lives in Moscow.

Her blog: https://olivia2010kroth.wordpress.com 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

John Bolton and Canada’s Trudeau knew of Huawei CFO arrest. Failed to inform Trump (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 33.
Alex Christoforou

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at how John Bolton and Canadian PM Trudeau knew ahead of time that Huawei CFO was to be arrested and never informed Trump…knowing that as Meng was being arrested in Canada, the US President was sitting down for trade talks with China’s President Xi.

According to Reuters, and rather inexplicably, even as Bolton knew about Meng’s imminent arrest, President Donald Trump was reportedly unaware the U.S. had requested Meng’s extradition from Canada before he joined Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner on Saturday, a White House official said.

The news would imply that the White House was not planning to use the arrest of the Huawei CFO as part of a “hostage” negotiation strategy in trade talks with China at the G20.

Adding a further level of deceit and complication to the bizarre story, was news emerging that while Trump reportedly did not know about the DOJ’s extradition request, Canada’s PM Trudeau did, something Trudeau told reporters during a press conference in Montreal…

“We are a country of an independent judiciary and the appropriate authorities took the decisions in this case without any political involvement or interference”

“We were advised by them with a few days’ notice that this was in the works.”

Meanwhile China is preparing its retaliation against the abduction of the Huawei CFO.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

Update: Reuters has confirmed the earlier Bloomberg report that Wanzhou’s arrest has provoked “intense debate” among senior Communist Party officials about how to respond.

According to a separate report, Huawei has made a $2 billion “commitment” to address “security concerns” raised by the British government earlier this year.

* * *

As Beijing’s outrage over the arrest of Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng simmers ahead of her Friday arraignment in a Canadian court, Bloomberg has shed some light on how news of her arrest has resonated with different factions in the Chinese leadership.

The upshot is that while officials in charge of managing China’s trade negotiations believe China shouldn’t allow Wanzhou’s arrest to impact trade negotiations, hardline national security officials believe the arrest is an embarrassment to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who reportedly had ‘no idea’ that the daughter of a Chinese business icon and Communist Party member had been arrested in Canada – and that China should use trade talks as leverage to demand that she be released.

Western media outlets have reported that, while White House officials and National Security Advisor John Bolton knew about Wanzhou’s arrest before Saturday’s meeting between Trump and Xi, the president somehow had no idea.

Now, BBG is reporting that Xi similarly had no idea that one of his country’s most prominent executives had been taken into custody hours before he sat down with Trump. This asymmetry is viewed as deeply embarrassing to China’s leader, and many believe that simply letting trade negotiations to move forward as plan would be an unconscionable capitulation – particularly if (as many analysts believe) the Trump Administration intends to use her arrest as leverage.

Still others believe that Wanzhou’s arrest is a “gift” for Xi, because it gives cover for the Chinese to dig in their heels and accuse the US of using the trade war as a pretext to stymie China’s ascent as a global superpower. In light of Wanzhou’s arrest, such a stance would likely garner more sympathy from the rest of the world.

As China contemplates how to respond, at least there is one silver lining: It helps China appear sincere to the world in wanting to resolve the trade war. He can say he is trying to resolve the issue but the US has an entrenched strategy to cut off China’s rise as a global power – a theme that state-run media picked up on Friday.

“The Huawei arrest gives China’s leaders a huge gift,’ said Barry Naughton, a professor at the University of California in San Diego who studies China. “It makes super plausible the narrative they’ve been trying to promote all along: ‘The U.S. just can’t stand our rise, they can’t stand to lose their dominance, they can’t treat anybody like an equal.'”

But one salient fact has been agreed on by all sides: Wanzhou’s arrest doesn’t bode well for a trade detente.

Officials concerned about the economy warned a collapse in trade talks would hurt China more than the Huawei arrest. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods if a deal isn’t reached in 90 days. In the worst case of a 25 percent duty on all Chinese goods, 2019 economic growth could slump about 1.5 percentage points to 5 percent, down from 6.6 forecast for this year, according to Bloomberg Economics.

“The detention of Huawei’s CFO is not an accidental incident and will cast a shadow over the trade talks, but both sides will work hard to avert that bad influence,” said Wei Jianguo, former vice minister of commerce and now a vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. “The negotiation between Chinese and U.S. working groups is going smoothly, and actually much better than people outside expected.”

Because even if President Xi does opt to continue negotiating as per Saturday’s deal, he will now need to extract even more concessions in order not to look powerless. And although Chinese officials have said they won’t retaliate by arresting US executives – well – we wouldn’t blame any US executives in China for grabbing their passports and chartering a flight to anywhere but China as quickly as humanly possible.

“Ms. Meng’s arrest threatens to make China’s leadership look powerless in securing the release of not only a citizen, but a senior executive and daughter of one of China’s business icons,” said Michael Hirson, Asia director at Eurasia Group and a former U.S. Treasury Department official. “Nationalist sentiment will thus make it harder for Beijing to offer major concessions to Trump.”

Publicly, at least, China is keeping the issues separate. On Thursday, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters that China is implementing agreements reached with the U.S. on agriculture, autos and energy. “In the next 90 days we will work in accordance with the clear timetable and road map” to negotiate in areas of mutual benefit, he said.

Then on Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang dismissed concerns that China would retaliate against U.S. companies.

“China always protects the legal rights and interests of foreigners in China, but they should also abide by all Chinese laws and regulations,” Geng said.

In what’s perhaps the clearest indication of China’s outrage over the arrest, government-run media railed against Meng’s arrest in editorials published on Friday.

“Obviously Washington is resorting to a despicable rogue’s approach as it cannot stop Huawei’s 5G advance in the market,” the Communist Mouthpiece Global Times said in an editorial.

The upshot: If the US tries to use Whenzhou’s arrest as leverage, they could wind up killing a promising deal.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending