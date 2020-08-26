Sadistic Killer Joins The Democratic Party Freak Show

If you haven’t heard of Donna Hylton, here she is at the so-called Women’s March in Washington, January 21, 2017. Notice what she says “We will no longer be silenced. We will no longer be abused.”

She prefixes that statement with her former prison number. Lots of people have served hard time then gone on to live productive lives or even change the world for the better: look no further than Chuck Berry.

When Donna Hylton appeared at the Democratic National Convention she was introduced as an “impactful community leader”. What then is her contribution to society? Is she a former prostitute, a former drug addict, a reformed juvenile delinquent who lectures the young on how to stay on the straight and narrow? Er, no. While incarcerated, Hylton earned a bachelor of science degree in behavioural sciences followed by a master’s in women’s studies and English literature. Barring the women’s studies, these are impressive, but she did have a lot of time on her hands.

Here she is again, this time talking to CGTN on the day of the Women’s March.

She was paroled in January 2012, and is active in the Coalition For Women Prisoners. Women, she says, particularly non-white women, continue to be marginalised, silenced, negated, dehumanised…She might feel that way having spent 27 years in prison, but let us not forget those degrees she earned on the taxpayers’ dime.

Hylton was born in Jamaica and was given up for adoption to a childless couple who took her to New York; she took their surname. The biography of her early years reads like a horror story, but while child abuse, including child sexual abuse, does happen, one is entitled to ask if any child was so unlucky as to be abused by so many different people in so many different places.

In a December 2017 interview with TR Cochran, she claims to have been regularly abused by her mother including making her take scalding hot baths and beating her with wires.

Citing her 2018 autobiography, her Wikipedia page claims she was sexually abused by her adoptive father, and at the age of fourteen, by her math teacher.

Still underage, she ran away with an older man, who raped her, presumably she means this was forcible rape rather than statutory rape. She became pregnant, was abducted by an older man who raped her in collaboration with a second man, on and on it goes.

Did she ever report any of these horrendous crimes? She says she reported the two rapists, and this led to one of the responding detectives driving her to an unfamiliar location where he raped her. Seriously?

In her CGTN interview, Hylton rails against the mythical patriarchy, but while she cannot be silenced, there is a very good reason this woman was and should be marginalised and negated.

On April 8, 1985, the New York Times reported that Hylton was one of seven people who had been charged in connection with the murder of Thomas Vigliarolo. Although this was a crime hatched with a financial motive, what happened next was horrific beyond imagination. The victim was tortured over an extended period, from 15 to 20 days, including having a metal bar shoved up his rectum by one of his female captors.

Notice how in her CGTN interview, Hylton blames all women’s problems – including and especially her own – on men. When she says the majority of prisons are crowded with “black and brown women” she is simply wrong. In every country on Earth there are far fewer women in prison than men. Leaving that aside, there are many women behind bars who deserve to be there. Hylton should be thankful to the patriarchy for giving her a higher education and then paroling her so she can spew her hatred of the male of the species to the entire world.

Perhaps the most ludicrous claim she makes is that not only are women dehumanised but they are sexualised. Since when were women asexual?

YouTubers in particular have not been slow to research and broadcast the truth about Hylton. Sadly, although she was an outrageous choice to address the nation, she was in good company along with the moronic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Janus-faced Kamala Harris, and the still hopeful future President Hillary Clinton waiting in the wings for Biden to drop dead. Let them all hope, because hope is the sum total of what they have while they continue to turn a blind eye to the mobs burning America’s cities in their pathological hatred of Donald Trump.

