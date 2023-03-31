Saddam Never Gassed Kurds?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
One of the largest imperial adventures in American history was the brutal invasion of Iraq in 2003. While most Bush apologists admit there was no Iraqi link to the 9-11 attacks and that no Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)s were found in Iraq, they state the invasion was needed because Saddam Hussein was a terrible person who gassed his own people. He was no saint, but never gassed his own people and was no more brutal than other Arab dictators the United States calls allies. The American war on Iraq was sold to the public with lies that American leaders and Generals knew were false.
“A War Crime Or an Act of War”; Stephen C. Pelletiere; New York Times; January 31, 2003; https://www.nytimes.com/2003/01/31/op…
You never heard about the flying camels which Iraq bred to fly over America and discharge radioactive waste?
“He was no saint, but never gassed his own people and was no more brutal than other Arab dictators the United States calls allies.” Saddam Hussein was a brutal tyrant, who used chemical weapons (Mustard, Sarin and Tabun Nerve Agent) to kill thousands of Iranians, which also poisoned over 100,000 Iranians, in the Iran-Iraq War 1980-88. Robert Fisk’s book ‘The Great War for Civilisation’, documents Saddam Hussein use of chemical weapon on Iranians in great detail, as the late Robert Fisk witnessed the horrors. The Iranians also possessed Chemical weapons, but like Adolf Hitler, they refused to use them, even… Read more »
So much for the stories of the ‘Evil Nazis’. Adolf Hitler could have destroyed the Normandy landings with Nerve agents, and wiped out Moscow and Stalingrad with German chemical weapons, which he certainly would have, if he had been the monster that the Lügenpresse make him out to be. Incidentally, the Allies gas masks could hot have stopped the German nerve agents. But we all hear the lies, that if Adolf Hitler had the Atom Bomb, he would have used it, which is nonsense. The most evil men of WW2 were Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and certainly… Read more »
I’m pleased that you identified Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill as the active War Mongers and War Criminals that they were. As for Harry “the haberdasher” Truman, he probably was not in the same class as they were and was following advice and going along with what others told him should be done.
Note that it was the American government who encouraged him to attack Iran and provided the chemicals for such munitions. Later American sanctions and warfare killed over a million Iraqis. Look at what the Saudis and other Gulf states have done to Syria and Yemen. It’s a bloody mess, but telling lies to excuse an unprovoked American invasion needs exposure.
“Note that it was the American government who encouraged him to attack Iran and provided the chemicals for such munitions.”
I know. This information was in Robert Fisk’s ‘The Great War for Civilisation’, which I read back in 2005.
It still does not excuse Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons attack on the Iranians, as he could have refused to carry out such a war crime.
“Later American sanctions and warfare killed over a million Iraqis.” I was involved in a protest in February 2003 in Dublin, against the planned US/UK invasion of Iraq, and got myself arrested for my troubles, outside the US Ambassador’s Residence in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. The thing is, I was protesting against the murder of Iraqi civilians, as I knew at the time, that Saddam Hussein was a murdering tyrant. The only good thing that came out of the illegal invasion of Iraq, was Saddam Hussein at the end of a rope. Don’t fall for the proverb, that The… Read more »
Great video thank you very much for sharing.