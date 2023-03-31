Saddam Never Gassed Kurds?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

One of the largest imperial adventures in American history was the brutal invasion of Iraq in 2003. While most Bush apologists admit there was no Iraqi link to the 9-11 attacks and that no Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)s were found in Iraq, they state the invasion was needed because Saddam Hussein was a terrible person who gassed his own people. He was no saint, but never gassed his own people and was no more brutal than other Arab dictators the United States calls allies. The American war on Iraq was sold to the public with lies that American leaders and Generals knew were false.

________________________

“A War Crime Or an Act of War”; Stephen C. Pelletiere; New York Times; January 31, 2003; https://www.nytimes.com/2003/01/31/op…

