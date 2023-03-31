“One year since Bucha” European Commission Facebook Welcome to the world of the naive, western narrative in which almost the whole Western world population and most of the rest of the world lives.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

One year since Bucha | What happened in Bucha one year ago was not an isolated episode. Those executions in cold blood were part of a bigger plan. The Kremlin’s plan to… | By European Commission | Facebook 6.7K views, 409 likes, 7 loves, 444 comments, 236 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from European Commission: What happened in Bucha one year ago was not an isolated episode. Those executions in cold…

This is what I am talking about all the time. I wrote before that there were massacres in Maidan and Odessa with lots of proofs and even video evidence and it was dismissed and no one was prosecuted because it was done by our side while there is no video evidence of the Bucha massacre and most of what Ukraine was telling us about the Russian army was bullshit. When I heard a story in the media about Russia encouraging rapes, well I have memories and I instantly recalled Libya and allegation of Muammar Gaddafi encouraging rapes and that he was giving his soldiers viagra and literally this story is repeated with regards to Russia.

Gaddafi ‘supplies troops with Viagra to encourage mass rape’, claims diplomat One of America’s most senior diplomats claimed at the United Nations security council that Muammar Gaddafi is supplying his troops with Viagra to encourage mass rape, according to diplomats. Susan Rice, the US ambassador to the UN made the claim while accusing Gaddafi of numerous human rights abuses.

Russia is giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians: UN official A UN official claimed Russia is using rape as its “military strategy” in Ukraine – providing soldiers with drugs to sexually assault civilians. “When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it’s clearly a military strategy,” Pramila Patten, UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, told the AFP.

The best thing is people believe these lies. People believe those stories while not knowing that we are making people in Yemen suffer for many years. This is the world for the naïve with most people living in a world created by propaganda.

Sickness almost broke me. What I saw in the population was horrifying – total blind obedience. Just look back at what people were doing and how they were reacting. This is from what I understand and I want to mention I never was in the US but the US population reacted similarly to 9/11 like the whole world did with Covid. People were terrified of terrorists and terrorism. Europe and the rest of the world didn’t react the same way even after the London attack Europe never reacted the same way with such a fear.

20 years later after 20 years of brainwashing and stupefying people with the spreading of Western culture and this time their stupid brain washing didn’t just stop working on the US population but this time it reached the whole world. I don’t have a clue how they are doing this. I was trying to figure out how they are making people more into slaves year after year. Maybe it’s history.

“Precisely is it what we’ve seen is that you can achieve the same power of thought: control of the compression of language and with it the elimination of argument through the compression of speech. We live in an age of social media in Twitter in which we’ve seen in the most frightening possible way that the only people who can manipulate those means effectively are those with an autocratic or an authoritarian vision. You may have heard of a leading politician in the country from which I flew last night (TRUMP) who uses Twitter exclusively as his means of communication exactly because of the limited number of characters that are allowed to the speaker of Twitter, our own newspeak. It’s impossible to have what’s essential to liberal democracy a developed argument first this premise and then this evidence and then this revision. No, all you can do is make authoritarian assertion and all you can do in return is make a counter assertion and in the act of making that counter assertion you yourself subscribe necessarily to the nature of authoritarian discourse. There’s no way you can have an extended reasoned argument on Twitter, you can merely have a shouting match. That’s exactly what Orwell understood about the way that the corruption of language leads to. The impossibility of real political argument the second thing that are well understood and that he projects forward to us through past all of the specific details of 1984, the second thing he understood was the power of hatred and more subtly even more potently the way that the power of hatred depends on the manipulation of memory. We always have to have another – hey whether it’s East Asia, Eurasia, Islam, the bad hombre is coming across from Mexico it’s essential to the authoritarian imagination that everyone those prose those Epsilon’s of whom will speaks are focused on the threatening other and not on the powers-that-be not on the structure of power. That’s only possible Orwell understood if the past itself becomes meaningless we can only constantly move the object of our rage and our fear effectively if we no longer have a regular and reliable grasp on our own history at one moment. In 1984 you’ll recall Winston is sure that he’s seen one potent piece of newspaper that has a photograph of three purged inner party members who are now non persons now never existed at all. He’s convinced that if he can only share this information, this simple fact that there was a past. Things actually happened in one way and not in any way that authority decrees if he can hold on to that then he can hold on to his sanity and to his sense of his inner self but even with his beloved Julia the woman for whom he has risked everything he can’t convey how essential it it is to have a secure grasp of what happened once.”

-Adam Gopnik

For me that “potent piece of newspaper” was was things like 9/11 and Kennedy assassination “and he’s convinced that if he can only share this information this simple fact that there was a past things actually happened in one way and not in any way that authority decrees if he can hold on to that then he can hold on to his sanity and to his sense of his inner self but even with his beloved Julia the woman for whom he has risked everything he can’t convey how essential it it is to have a secure grasp of what happened once.”

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thought-crime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it. Every concept that can ever be needed will be expressed by exactly one word, with its meaning rigidly defined and all its subsidiary meanings rubbed out and forgotten. . . . The process will still be continuing long after you and I are dead. Every year fewer and fewer words, and the range of consciousness always a little smaller. Even now, of course, there’s no reason or excuse for committing thought-crime. It’s merely a question of self-discipline, reality-control. But in the end there won’t be any need even for that. . . . Has it ever occurred to you, Winston, that by the year 2050, at the very latest, not a single human being will be alive who could understand such a conversation as we are having now?” -George Orwell

“For conditions even remotely comparable to those now prevailing we must return to imperial Rome, where the populace was kept in good humor by frequent, gratuitous doses of many kinds of entertainment — from poetical dramas to gladiatorial fights, from recitations of Virgil to all-out boxing, from concerts to military reviews and public executions. But even in Rome there was nothing like the non-stop distraction now provided by newspapers and magazines, by radio, television and the cinema. In Brave New World non-stop distractions of the most fascinating nature (the feelies, orgy-porgy, centrifugal bumblepuppy) are deliberately used as instruments of policy, for the purpose of preventing people from paying too much attention to the realities of the social and political situation…A society, most of whose members spend a great part of their time, not on the spot, not here and now and in the calculable future, but somewhere else, in the irrelevant other worlds of sport and soap opera, of mythology and metaphysical fantasy, will find it hard to resist the encroachments of those who would manipulate and control it.” -Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report