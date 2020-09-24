An incredible documentary that shows that there is nothing that the US Government war mongers won’t do to trick US citizens to accept war. The horror that these men suffered at the hands of their own leaders should create outrage, the level of betrayal is deeply sickening, it must generate questions about other attacks that have led to war in recent times. These men were boys when they were chosen to be needlessly sacrificed. They had chosen to serve their nation, an offering of loyalty that was abused to advance the ambitions of the immoral. They dared to survive that horror, and they have fought all the odds to tell the story, they want justice for their shipmates. You can help by watching, sharing their story and demanding justice.

SacrificingLiberty Four Episode Docuseries

Sacrificing Liberty is the true story told by the survivors of what really happened to the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967.

The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.

The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.

Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.

Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.

Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.

Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.

Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.

Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.

The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.

The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.

The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.

How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.

DIRECTOR: Matthew Skow GENRE: Docuseries PRODUCER: TruHistory

