EXCLUSIVE: Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of Deliberate Coronavirus Release

Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a “deliberate release of SARS coronavirus” 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an exisiting patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna’s executives are selling their stock? We have made it easy for the Big Tech Censors to find the source documents. Here the are: US10702600B1 https://bit.ly/3bD3McU March 2019 reference to the “deliberate release” of SARS Application 16/368,270 and these four other applications: https://bit.ly/2DCdQ9E https://bit.ly/2R3xVsC https://bit.ly/323Nk2q https://bit.ly/325mcjp
