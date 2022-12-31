The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
S-300 lands in Belarus. Hollande, Minsk deal fooled Putin. Eurovision Liverpool, bans Russia. U/1
I think that you are absolutely right, Alex. This is going to boomerang. It will make the Russian population angry and, I would have thought, even more supportive of Putin. Could lead to a demand for decisive action – a proper wholesale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Putin could justify that by saying, as you said, “We have done everything by the book, legally, and now these admissions by Merkel and Hollande are just insulting. We’re done being nice guys.” It shows how dumb these globalists are, and how out of touch.