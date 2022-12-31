Europe is pissed off and in panic now asking China for help, going against the US.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“containment strategy has two Dimensions to it one is a military Dimension and the other is an economic Dimension and in terms of the military Dimension the Europeans are going to play hardly any role at all I think we agree on that where the Europeans are going to matter is on the economic front and this is a very tricky issue and they’re of course now lots of articles in the media on this subject but the Europeans are going to want to trade extensively with China this is especially true given the negative Economic Consequences of the Ukraine war and it’s no accident that early last month the German Chancellor went to Beijing and there’s all sorts of evidence the Europeans are thinking about trading more and more with China and of course the Europeans because they have these sophisticated economies with all these sophisticated technologies will trade Technologies with the Chinese which will enrage the Americans the Americans are going to want the Europeans to help Washington throttle the Chinese economy you are not going to have any interest in throttling the Chinese economy you’re going to have an interest in enhancing your prosperity facilitating economic growth and that means more trade with Europe so I think there is a potential for significant tension between the United States and Europe over the whole issue of trade between Europe and China now is this not the challenge because we have no good deterrent to prevent war and instability in a more multi-polar world”

Europe is pissed off and in panic after the US destroyed NORD STREAM and subsidised their own energy costs. So in panic they are now asking China for help to help them invest in the high tech industry in Europe which pisses off America because you risk High tech transfer into China which screws the US.

“what do you think of my argument that the Europeans are going to trade with the Chinese in ways that’s going to anger The Americans are we were going to trade with Chinese we do or also the Americans do America American yes exports you know what I’m saying here high technology yeah on high tech there’s an element of tension sometimes uh we have this sort of Chip restrictions that came in the beginning of October that affects a couple of European companies that are less happy there will be talks as a matter of fact on Tuesday uh in Washington in the traded Technology Council and see if we can sort out these issues yeah yeah uh we have a trade relationship across the Atlantic that is not without its tensions growing tensions at the moment growing tensions due to certain protectionist tendencies in American politics but we normally thought them out um the relationship across the Atlantic uh we are allies whatever that means but that doesn’t mean that we are 100 of the same view all the time never been the case uh not now”

