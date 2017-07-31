Russia’s Black Sea fleet in display of power on Navy Day (VIDEO)

Originally published on RussiaFeed

Russia’s historic Black Sea port at Sevastopol was home to one of many Navy Day parades throughout ports and harbours across Russia.

Sevastopol is Russia’s most renowned and picturesque warm water port and residents of the Federal City as well as nearby Crimean towns and cities lapped up the sun as they watched a dramatic display which including the firing of projectiles from the ships.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the largest Navy Day parade in Russia in the former capital of St. Petersburg which is also the current President’s home town.