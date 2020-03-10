Russian parliament adjourns after proposal to allow Putin run again in 2024 Presidential elections

Proceedings in Russia’s State Duma have been temporarily suspended and President Vladimir Putin is set to make an address this afternoon. It comes after a suggestion that Presidential term limits could be re-set.
The idea was floated by Valentina Tereshkova, an MP from the ruling ‘United Russia’ party, who is also famous for being the first woman in space. She wants to give the incumbent head of state a chance to compete in the 2024 Presidential election.
Under existing rules, Putin must stand aside after the current mandate, his fourth, ends. However, putative constitutional changes currently being discussed would limit future Presidents to only two terms. Tereshkova wants to start the clock again, making Putin eligible for two more runs before he would be bound by the new restrictions.
In her speech, she said in the situation Russia now faces [economically and politically] there are “unpredictable risks” meaning “reliable insurance” is needed.
https://www.rt.com/russia/482733-parliament-adjourns-putin-elections/
he’s running that country until he decides he isn’t. Whether his title says President or Chairman of whatever council they create for him. Also, this is a good thing as he’s probably the smartest world leader and he’s sane. Unlike Europe and Washington who are war mongering puppets for the elites. I hope he sticks around a long time, he’s done great things for Russia and I really think the only reason this planet isn’t in worse shape is because of his smart diplomacy