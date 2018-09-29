Vladimir Putin proposes compromise on pension reform, Russian lawmakers agree

“Riveting TV.” “Shame of the Nation.” “Hollywood seethes.” The Drudge Report lists these and about thirteen other links at the top of its page as of the time of this writing to describe what was anticipated as a major showdown between the Democrats and Republicans over the fate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, got her chance to testify in front of the Senate Committee about her allegations that the Judge sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager at a drinking party back in 1982.

This event was both more – and less – than what either side of supporters probably expected.

In what can likely be seen as a very refreshing display of conservative assertiveness, Judge Kavanaugh was completely unambiguous and forceful in his testimony from beginning to end. Further, and perhaps more significant, Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a scathing lecture to the Democrats who are to a man aligned against Brett Kavanaugh, and to a man, all stating they believe Christine’s story.

Further, the sex-crimes prosecutor who the Republicans hired to question Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford told the senators the case would not hold up in a courtroom, when she talked to them in an overnight meeting where all fifty-one Republican senators were present:

“Mitchell spelled it out and was clear with senators that she could not take this anywhere near a courtroom,” one source told Fox News. She told them she would not charge the Supreme Court nominee and reportedly said she wouldn’t even seek a search warrant. Mitchell’s opinion could sway fence-sitting senators ahead of a critical Senate Judiciary Committee vote set for Friday morning. It is not necessary for Kavanaugh to secure majority approval of the committee in order to advance to the full Senate, but a favorable recommendation could bode well for his imperiled nomination — and vice-versa… “It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he,” Flake, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said Thursday night. “If you’re making an allegation, you want there to be some corroboration. Where is the burden? It’s like impeachment. You don’t know.”

In fact, this is true. Dr Ford was as unwavering in her testimony as Judge Kavanaugh was with his own. However, there was a peculiarity in Dr Ford’s testimony that is suspect. Watch here:

Her story is complete, but she is reading it. It must be taken as strong possibility that this is to help her focus as she was already reported to be “terrified” of testifying. She also appears to be either forcing herself to have emotion, for her voice is cracking, but forced and very rehearsed. At other times she does appear to display genuine emotion. However, this testimony, while detailed, seems “vacant” of some real personal connection.

Naturally, people supporting the idea that Dr Ford actually experienced sexual assault at the hands of Brett Kavanaugh would be inclined to take her emotional display as genuine. In contrast, this clip, at the beginning of her testimony, reveals a somewhat different character to her voice:

She starts with a fairly strong tone of speaking, relative to her recounting of her story. But then, there was this rather strange episode concerning her polygraph test:

Here the sex-crimes prosecutor’s questions get blocked by her attorneys (she is flanked by at least two of them), and yet, she reports the polygraph test as “extremely stressful.”

The questions here seemed to run down a rabbit hole, yet the interesting situation remains that she was walked through this part of the questioning very carefully by her counsel.

She said she was “scared of the test itself.”

Again, why?

This makes no sense. A person with a legitimate claim of wrongdoing by someone else should have no problem stating her case. And, Judge Kavanaugh was not in the room during her testimony.

However, the presentation of this story is almost letter-perfect victim testimony, at least for Hollywood. However, again, the story Dr Ford offered is utterly uncorroborated, even by the people she named as witnesses or at least, corroborating people. They all denied this story.

Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony was refreshingly brutal. Even liberal outlet Vox noted that the Judge’s anger “worked.” The man claimed he was set up by Democrats intent on vengeance for various reasons. In this, he spoke as probably anyone who is on the side of President Trump and his nominee would think and feel if confronted with a situation that looks like nothing less than a last-minute lynching. He was furious. One can see so right here:

Again, the way one receives this testimony probably depends on his or her already-made-up-mind. This, of course is a tragedy, because the hearing was not purposed to make each side more set, but to shed light on the allegations and see what the real story actually is. Yet, as Brett Kavanaugh said himself, the attack was a disgrace.

And unlike Dr Ford, Kavanaugh did not think only of himself. He noted that this tactic is dangerous to the future of the nation as a whole.

He then got down to the brass tacks about Dr Ford’s allegation. He broke when he recounted his ten-year old daughter Ashley suggesting that the family pray for Dr Ford. However, unlike Dr Ford’s tears, which appear “forced”, Kavanaugh showed the much harder task of trying to hold them back. He noted, and acknowledged that it is evident that Dr Ford was abused by someone, but emphatically said he never did anything like that.

He never, ever wavered from this.

At the time of this writing the matter of confirming Judge Kavanaugh has been moved to a committee vote. The Democrats continued to grandstand, with several of them refusing to even answer “no” to the voice vote to continue the process. And, apparently, many of them simply left the room. At this time, the vote to move ahead went 11-8 to proceed.

As continuing attacks come from Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), the shape of the attacks remarkably resembles the attacks against Donald Trump – efforts to decry Judge Kavanaugh’s decorum as unbefitting of a Justice, and so on, just as Trump’s accusers called him “unpresidential.”

There is one glaring issue about this story: Dr Ford’s story was reportedly leaked by Diane Feinstein (a fact she denies). However, the claims of and surrounding Dr Ford are conflicting. She claims to not want to have had her story revealed, but it was. By whom? If she didn’t want to be brought on display, she was anyway. Why? To serve the Democratic Party’s purpose. Christine Blasey Ford is now twice victimized in this issue. By making her story public, she and her family were reportedly receiving death threats. The same is true for Judge Kavanaugh and his family.

Nothing good came out of this for Dr Ford, and she honestly looks unstable. It seems to be that another tragedy is in the making because this frail woman looks like someone in need of help, and not in need of nurturing of victimhood. But this will not come. And it will not come because like so many other people, victims serve a purpose for stronger people. For Dr. Ford, those stronger people were the members of the Senate in the Democrat Party. And after this scandal ends, Dr Ford will be discarded as soon as she is no longer needed.

This is the sickness of Democrat politics in America.