Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Vladimir Putin proposes compromise on pension reform, Russian lawmakers agree

Russian president softens some original provisions of the pensioner age hike bill, allowing it to clear the lower house by wide margins.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

439 Views

The lower house of the Russian Parliament, the Duma, adopted reforms suggested by President Vladimir Putin to soften the pension age hike initially announced over the summer.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

That announcement, made in a rather clandestine way June 14th, 2018 during the opening of the FIFA 2018 World Cup, was received rather cynically and with anger by many in Russia, both for the actual meat of the proposal (to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65 years of age for men, and from 55 to 63 years of age for women), and the fact that this idea was announced while the nation was largely distracted by the World Cup.

There is no real way that this proposal would be popular, especially because the President promised in 2005 to never raise the pension age while he was in office. This year, he broke this promise, though the reasons are evident.

However, the President suggested some changes that were adopted almost unanimously in the second and third readings of the bill by the Duma, as TASS reports:

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has adopted the bill on pension reform in the third and final reading.

The government submitted the bill to the State Duma in June. By the second reading the bill was adjusted in compliance with the amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

In particular Putin suggested that the age of retirement should be set at 60 for women, not 63, as the Cabinet originally proposed. For men, the retirement age is set at 65 years. The amendments reduce by three years the length of service that gives the right to early retirement: for men it was reduced to 42 from 45 years as it was originally planned, for women it was reduced to 37 from 40 years.

The law also secures the right to early retirement for mothers with many children. For families with many children the law keeps the existing norms for obtaining a funded pension: this pension will be paid to women when they turn 55 and to men when they turn 60.

Currently, the retirement age for men and women in Russia is 60 and 55 years respectively.

Earlier in his televised address to the nation Putin also he thought it necessary to double the unemployment benefit for pre-retirement age individuals [starting in] 2019, to introduce preferential retirement in the age [range] of 50-57 for mothers with many children and keep land tax and real property tax benefits for citizens at the level of the current retirement age. Putin also pointed to the necessity of introducing employer’s liability for unjustified dismissal or refusal to employ pre-retirement age individuals.

The State Duma adopted the draft law in its first reading on July 19. Then, the initiative was supported only by representatives of the constitutional majority. All opposition factions (Communist Party, Liberal Democrats and Just Russia) opposed the draft law.

On August 29, in a TV address to citizens, Putin announced a number of provisions aimed to soften the initial bill.

On September 6, the President introduced his amendments to the government’s pension bill, along with changes to the Tax and Criminal Code to the State Duma.

On September 25, the State Duma adopted another initiative of the President – the law which imposes a fine up to 200,000 rubles ($2,900) for refusal to hire soon-to-retire individuals or their unjustified dismissal.

On Wednesday, September 26, the State Duma considered the main bill on pension reform in the second reading. The president’s amendments were supported by all factions of the State Duma, including the Communist Party, which admitted that these amendments improved the government version of the text. 326 lawmakers voted for the bill, 59 voted against, one lawmaker abstained.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Russia’s HEAVY caliber artillery is back in service

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 29, 2018

By

Last year, Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky,  Commander of Russia’s Army Missile Troops and Artillery, stated that  Russia’s ground forces will  have 50-100% more firepower by 2021. The upgrade of these “old warriors” that have been taken out of storage is underway, along with the addition of new systems. Brand-new equipment is being installed.  Barrels, recoil mechanisms, and other components are being replaced or refitted.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

The modernization of Russia’s “big guns” — the 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) 240-millimeter mortar and the 2S7 Pion 203-millimeter howitzer — has attracted the attention of US military analysts. The Cold War weapons are being refurbished to adapt them for modern warfare. The program of modernization started about a year ago.   Nothing like it is being done anywhere else in the world.

All in all, more than 400 Tyulpans and the same number of Pions have been produced. The exact number of artillery guns that will be added to the arsenal after the modernization has not been released, but the upgrade is in full swing. Analysis of the Russian military press provides some clues as to why the old big guns are back in the ranks.

Last summer, the Uraltranmash company, a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod, showcased the modernized version of the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar with new onboard systems and communications equipment. The 240mm self-propelled mortar is the largest artillery system in the world. It can fire high-explosivearmor-piercinglaser-guided, and cluster munitions as well as tactical nuclear rounds that can destroy hardened defensive positions. The primary ammunition is a high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile that contains 32 kg of explosive charge.  Its rate of fire: one round per minute. With rocket-assisted projectiles its range is up to twenty kilometers or more. The mortar was also designed to fire the 3B11, a special nuclear munition developed specifically for this artillery system, which yields an explosive force of 2 tons of TNT — enough to wipe out an army brigade.

The thirty-ton artillery piece is installed on a tracked GMZ vehicle chassis. The system is operated by a crew of nine who are protected by up to twenty millimeters of armor.

The 2S7 Pion is a self-propelled system based on a T-80 chassis carrying an externally mounted 2A44 203mm howitzer on the hull rear, which is capable of firing nuclear munitions. Its rate of fire: 2.5 rounds per minute and its range: roughly 35 km. It can be extended up to 55.5 km, if rocket-assisted projectiles are used. For instance, the 110kg ZFO35 high-explosive fragmentation projectile can hit enemy targets at distances of up to 50 km.

With new automated fire-control systems, these weapons have a future. They make it possible to save precision-guided munitions for specific targets, while destroying those that can be knocked out with powerful conventional artillery shells. Some Russian sources mention the possibility of using the systems for launching hypervelocity missiles.    The modernization plans include the ability to fire high-precision munitions with a weight of 133 kg from a distance of 100 km. The accuracy will be improved if drones provide targeting data.

The artillery systems have an important advantage over missiles.  They are immune to the effects of electronic warfare. The weapons need neither GLONASS nor GPS.  An artillery munition with sophisticated devices attached that enable it to guide the artillery with great accuracy is much cheaper than any missile or a smart bomb.  Such a system will be a valuable asset if the mission is to attack targets in the mountains.

Putting heavy caliber artillery back in service is an effective way to substantially increase firepower at a low cost. The big guns have certain advantages compared to contemporary sophisticated systems. With precision-strike capability and the proper equipment installed, they’ll be able to engage in network-centric warfare. The old soldiers are back on duty.

Via Strategic Culture

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Ford-Kavanaugh showdown actually reveals Democrat sickness (VIDEO)

The victim testimony of Dr. Ford served the needs of Democrat senators. And after this scandal ends, Dr Ford will be discarded.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 29, 2018

By

Riveting TV.” “Shame of the Nation.” “Hollywood seethes.” The Drudge Report lists these and about thirteen other links at the top of its page as of the time of this writing to describe what was anticipated as a major showdown between the Democrats and Republicans over the fate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, got her chance to testify in front of the Senate Committee about her allegations that the Judge sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager at a drinking party back in 1982.

This event was both more – and less – than what either side of supporters probably expected.

In what can likely be seen as a very refreshing display of conservative assertiveness, Judge Kavanaugh was completely unambiguous and forceful in his testimony from beginning to end. Further, and perhaps more significant, Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a scathing lecture to the Democrats who are to a man aligned against Brett Kavanaugh, and to a man, all stating they believe Christine’s story.

Further, the sex-crimes prosecutor who the Republicans hired to question Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford told the senators the case would not hold up in a courtroom, when she talked to them in an overnight meeting where all fifty-one Republican senators were present:

“Mitchell spelled it out and was clear with senators that she could not take this anywhere near a courtroom,” one source told Fox News. She told them she would not charge the Supreme Court nominee and reportedly said she wouldn’t even seek a search warrant.

Mitchell’s opinion could sway fence-sitting senators ahead of a critical Senate Judiciary Committee vote set for Friday morning.

It is not necessary for Kavanaugh to secure majority approval of the committee in order to advance to the full Senate, but a favorable recommendation could bode well for his imperiled nomination — and vice-versa…

“It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he,” Flake, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said Thursday night. “If you’re making an allegation, you want there to be some corroboration. Where is the burden? It’s like impeachment. You don’t know.”

In fact, this is true. Dr Ford was as unwavering in her testimony as Judge Kavanaugh was with his own. However, there was a peculiarity in Dr Ford’s testimony that is suspect. Watch here:

Her story is complete, but she is reading it. It must be taken as strong possibility that this is to help her focus as she was already reported to be “terrified” of testifying. She also appears to be either forcing herself to have emotion, for her voice is cracking, but forced and very rehearsed. At other times she does appear to display genuine emotion. However, this testimony, while detailed, seems “vacant” of some real personal connection.

Naturally, people supporting the idea that Dr Ford actually experienced sexual assault at the hands of Brett Kavanaugh would be inclined to take her emotional display as genuine. In contrast, this clip, at the beginning of her testimony, reveals a somewhat different character to her voice:

She starts with a fairly strong tone of speaking, relative to her recounting of her story. But then, there was this rather strange episode concerning her polygraph test:

Here the sex-crimes prosecutor’s questions get blocked by her attorneys (she is flanked by at least two of them), and yet, she reports the polygraph test as “extremely stressful.”

The questions here seemed to run down a rabbit hole, yet the interesting situation remains that she was walked through this part of the questioning very carefully by her counsel.

She said she was “scared of the test itself.”

Again, why?

This makes no sense. A person with a legitimate claim of wrongdoing by someone else should have no problem stating her case. And, Judge Kavanaugh was not in the room during her testimony.

However, the presentation of this story is almost letter-perfect victim testimony, at least for Hollywood. However, again, the story Dr Ford offered is utterly uncorroborated, even by the people she named as witnesses or at least, corroborating people. They all denied this story.

Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony was refreshingly brutal. Even liberal outlet Vox noted that the Judge’s anger “worked.” The man claimed he was set up by Democrats intent on vengeance for various reasons. In this, he spoke as probably anyone who is on the side of President Trump and his nominee would think and feel if confronted with a situation that looks like nothing less than a last-minute lynching. He was furious. One can see so right here:

Again, the way one receives this testimony probably depends on his or her already-made-up-mind. This, of course is a tragedy, because the hearing was not purposed to make each side more set, but to shed light on the allegations and see what the real story actually is. Yet, as Brett Kavanaugh said himself, the attack was a disgrace.

And unlike Dr Ford, Kavanaugh did not think only of himself. He noted that this tactic is dangerous to the future of the nation as a whole.

He then got down to the brass tacks about Dr Ford’s allegation. He broke when he recounted his ten-year old daughter Ashley suggesting that the family pray for Dr Ford. However, unlike Dr Ford’s tears, which appear “forced”, Kavanaugh showed the much harder task of trying to hold them back. He noted, and acknowledged that it is evident that Dr Ford was abused by someone, but emphatically said he never did anything like that.

He never, ever wavered from this.

At the time of this writing the matter of confirming Judge Kavanaugh has been moved to a committee vote. The Democrats continued to grandstand, with several of them refusing to even answer “no” to the voice vote to continue the process. And, apparently, many of them simply left the room. At this time, the vote to move ahead went 11-8 to proceed.

As continuing attacks come from Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), the shape of the attacks remarkably resembles the attacks against Donald Trump – efforts to decry Judge Kavanaugh’s decorum as unbefitting of a Justice, and so on, just as Trump’s accusers called him “unpresidential.”

There is one glaring issue about this story: Dr Ford’s story was reportedly leaked by Diane Feinstein (a fact she denies). However, the claims of and surrounding Dr Ford are conflicting. She claims to not want to have had her story revealed, but it was. By whom? If she didn’t want to be brought on display, she was anyway. Why? To serve the Democratic Party’s purpose. Christine Blasey Ford is now twice victimized in this issue. By making her story public, she and her family were reportedly receiving death threats. The same is true for Judge Kavanaugh and his family.

Nothing good came out of this for Dr Ford, and she honestly looks unstable. It seems to be that another tragedy is in the making because this frail woman looks like someone in need of help, and not in need of nurturing of victimhood. But this will not come. And it will not come because like so many other people, victims serve a purpose for stronger people. For Dr. Ford, those stronger people were the members of the Senate in the Democrat Party. And after this scandal ends, Dr Ford will be discarded as soon as she is no longer needed.

This is the sickness of Democrat politics in America.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Two different Trumps at the United Nations (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 120.
Alex Christoforou

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 28, 2018

By

Donald Trump’s United Nations General Assembly speech and press conference with the Colombian President did not fail to disappoint onlookers interested in global and US domestic politics.

As Trump went to the UN, the world saw two very different sides of the US President. The disengaged foreign policy side of Trump and the domestic policy brawler.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou break down, what was a historic appearance, at the United Nations by US President Donald Trump.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

We start with Trump’s UN General Assembly speech where, according to RT, US President Donald Trump prompted unexpected laughs from world leaders when he told the United Nations General Assembly that the American economy is “booming like never before”.

Trump said that he had accomplished more in two years than any administration ever had, but was surprised when the boast was met with laughter from other leaders in the room.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” he said in response.

Trump went on to say that the US is now “stronger, safer and richer” than when he took office in January 2017  and said that his administration is “standing up for America” and “standing up for the world”.

It’s not fully clear whether Trump’s statement or his reaction to an alleged cry from the audience in response to his words sent the leaders into laughter.

Later in his speech, Trump elicited more laughter from the audience after he warned that Germany could become “totally dependent on Russian energy” if it does not “immediately change course”.

The camera quickly shifted to show the German delegation laughing at the suggestion.

After his GA speech, the US President showed his street fighter instinct when a press conference with the Colombian President turned into a spirited defense of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Via The Hill

US President Trump on Tuesday went after the second woman who has come forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, suggesting she lacks credibility in part because she was intoxicated during the alleged incident.

Deborah Ramirez alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself and thrust his genitals in her face at a college party during their freshman year at Yale in the 1980s. She acknowledged in her account to The New Yorker that she had been drinking prior to the alleged incident, and had gaps in her memory of the event.

“The second accuser has nothing,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the Colombian president at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

“She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk. She admits that there are time lapses,” the president said.

Trump claimed that allegations from Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford are part of a “con game” by Democrats against his Supreme Court nominee.

“I can tell you that false accusations of all types are made against a lot of people,” the president added. “This is a high-quality person and I certainly hope — it would be a horrible insult to our country if this doesn’t happen. And it would be a horrible horrible thing for future political people, judges … it cannot be allowed to happen.”

Trump, motioning to Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, suggested that other countries are looking on with disbelief about the chaos surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“You, as watching this, as the president of a great country, Colombia, you must say, ‘How is this possible?’ ” Trump said.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending