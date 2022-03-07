in Latest, Video

RUSSIAN HUMANITARIAN CONVOY SUPPLIES OVER 100 TONS OF AID TO UKRAINE

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

RUSSIAN HUMANITARIAN CONVOY SUPPLYS OVER 100 TONS OF AID TO UKRAINE

share – subscribe. thank you. source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xFGfr96EWd0/ Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative. Subscribe for new videos EVERYDAY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpw

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

American Legal System Failing The Public

Sean Hannity Calls for Putin Assassination as Ultimate Retardedness Intensifies