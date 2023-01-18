in Latest, Video

Russian economy collapse narrative makes a comeback

165 Views 6 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian economy collapse narrative makes a comeback
The Duran: Episode 1487

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
January 18, 2023

Frankie Roosensmelt: “How do you get out of a depression? Go to war”.

0
Reply
penrose
penrose
January 18, 2023

Frankie Roosensmelt: “Killing Japs and Krauts is good for business. Our weapons manufacturers love us! “

0
Reply

I thought it would be good to have some laughs at this troubling time. So I thought I would post this video.

WEF: Ursula, warns Russia. Sanna, Russia must lose. Kerry, saving the planet. Medvedev mocks. U/1