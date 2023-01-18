The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian economy collapse narrative makes a comeback
The Duran: Episode 1487
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Frankie Roosensmelt: “How do you get out of a depression? Go to war”.
Frankie Roosensmelt: “Killing Japs and Krauts is good for business. Our weapons manufacturers love us! “