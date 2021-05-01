Russian Counter Sanctions on US and EU Begin To Bite

News Topic 135
Financial watchdog lists Navalny Headquarters as extremist organization
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has put the Navalny Headquarters on the list of organizations involved in terrorist and extremist activities, as follows from information uploaded to the agency’s website. The organization was added to the corresponding list on April 30.
Financial watchdog lists Navalny Headquarters as extremist organization
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them – diplomat
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia has launched an effort on creating the list of unfriendly states, which are banned from hiring Russian citizens for work in the diplomatic missions, and the United States is among them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them – diplomat
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
When – not if – the oligarchs start pulling their billions out of london as told by Vlad in his speech to the nation, not much will remain of the city of london. And what is London without the city ?
We’ll see.