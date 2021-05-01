in Latest, Video

Russian Counter Sanctions on US and EU Begin To Bite

Financial watchdog lists Navalny Headquarters as extremist organization

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has put the Navalny Headquarters on the list of organizations involved in terrorist and extremist activities, as follows from information uploaded to the agency’s website. The organization was added to the corresponding list on April 30.

Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them – diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia has launched an effort on creating the list of unfriendly states, which are banned from hiring Russian citizens for work in the diplomatic missions, and the United States is among them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
May 1, 2021

When – not if – the oligarchs start pulling their billions out of london as told by Vlad in his speech to the nation, not much will remain of the city of london. And what is London without the city ?

We’ll see.

