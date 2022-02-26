The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian advance, sanction mania and SWIFT back on the table. Morning Update
***News Topic 756***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I think a little bit differently here. Namely, I think Europe may start seriously thinking about a divorce from America. They may now understand that America can no longer
dictate on the World Stage and that America can be isolated until it learns how to
behave in a civilized manner. Time to get rid of the neocon looneys.