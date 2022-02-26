The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Says Operations in Ukraine Resume after ‘Pause’, China, India and Middle East States Quietly Back Russia
Hey, Dude. I am your biggest fan….but you’re starting to look worn out. And twitchy. Get some sleep. It’ll all be the same in100 years, anyway.
Take better care of yourself.
Oh thank you Alexander for your fabulous update , everything spot on and on point . I believe Putin will do everything he said he would in the Ukraine all the while looking after the civilian population as much as he can . Now , he also needs to look deeper into the fiasco going on down in Syria , with all the insurgents being moved around into strategic positions by the Americans and the theft of oil still going on . Very stern actions might be needed against Turkey as well with their corrupt actions in regarding proxy troop… Read more »
It is pretty obvious that Russia needed to wreck Ukraine’s military equipment before withdrawing. My sympathy to President Putin who appears to be feeling the pangs of regret at being forced to take this measure.