Russia Withdraws from Liman; China Brazil India Refuse to Back Anti Russian Resolution at UN, Europe Economy in Downward Spiral
News Topic 629
Escalating sanctions against Russia shows Europe’s loss of strategic autonomy, brewing irrationality
Illustration: Chen Xia/GT Europe’s energy issues are growing even bigger. The recent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines has exposed how fragile European energy infrastructure security is. But even as the energy crisis deepens, Europe is still following Washington’s hard line against Russia, disregarding the impact such a policy may have on itself.
