Russia Vuhledar Advance, Denies Losses in Pavlovka, Takes Donetsk Airport; Rumours of US Diplomacy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Vuhledar Advance, Denies Losses in Pavlovka, Takes Donetsk Airport; Rumours of US Diplomacy
Alexander Mercouris

guy thornton
guy thornton
November 9, 2022

18.28 ” reports Ukrainians hurriedly trying to build a new line of defence EAST of Bakhmut City at a place called Chasiv Yar,,,,,”

Wrong direction…..the East is already in Russian hands….Chasiv Yar is a dorp about 12 km directly WEST.

penrose
penrose
November 9, 2022

A major decision for Zelensky would be which color high heel shoes he should wear that day.

John Ellis
John Ellis
November 9, 2022

Col. Douglas McGregor, a military expert most excellent.

