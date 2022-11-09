The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Midterm escalation. Elensky wants G20 win. Pirates hit China & Kolomoysky. Penn gives up Oscar. U/1
Topic 768
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.