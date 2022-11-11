The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia takes Pavlovka. Elensky interview on CNN in Kiev. Kherson timing, freezing the conflict. U/1
Topic 771
For whatever reason, if the Russian army has more “STRATEGIC ” withdrawals on the cards, then I can see NATO getting tooled up, and joining up front and not leading from behind. To me this SMO was flawed from the beginning, like sending the troops into battle with no ammunition for their weapons. Even now the Russian forces are fighting with their hands tied. No-one is saying ” shock and awe ” but what has been happening has allowed the NATO forces to boost it’s presence in Ukraine. It should never have got to this state, SMO durrrrrrrr
“FREEZE” what a debacle.
Alex you are spot on mate. No matter what happens now, Russia has lost the initiative. It’s going to take one hell of a kick back by the Russian army to gain some credibility back.
I served 12 yrs in the army ( won’t say which ) and if we had taken the line that troops came first before territory, then the army I served in would still be fighting the terrorists.