in Latest, Video

Russia Takes Bakhmut Districts, Milley Doubts Ukraine Victory, ‘Insufficient ATACMS’, Russia Foreign Policy Challenges US

1.5k Views 39 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Takes Bakhmut Districts, Milley Doubts Ukraine Victory, ‘Insufficient ATACMS’, Russia Foreign Policy Challenges US
Topic 805

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

39 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guy Thornton
Guy Thornton
April 1, 2023

Apropos Russian unguided rockets which are cheap and plentiful…..it’s like a shotgun cartridge….cheap, say 50 cents, plentiful and do the job.

The US military industrial complex would prefer to produce a cartridge with a satellite guided pellet which would guarantee a hit…….at $1 000 a pop. And unfortunately only able to manufacture a few hundred cartridges a year.

5
Reply

Get Trump

Putin ICC warrant debunked. China, Ursula needs better script writers. Dancing Queen election. U/1