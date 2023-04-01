The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Takes Bakhmut Districts, Milley Doubts Ukraine Victory, ‘Insufficient ATACMS’, Russia Foreign Policy Challenges US
Topic 805
Apropos Russian unguided rockets which are cheap and plentiful…..it’s like a shotgun cartridge….cheap, say 50 cents, plentiful and do the job.
The US military industrial complex would prefer to produce a cartridge with a satellite guided pellet which would guarantee a hit…….at $1 000 a pop. And unfortunately only able to manufacture a few hundred cartridges a year.