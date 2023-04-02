in Latest, Video

Putin ICC warrant debunked. China, Ursula needs better script writers. Dancing Queen election. U/1

Putin ICC warrant debunked. China, Ursula needs better script writers. Dancing Queen election. U/1
ICC’s Putin arrest warrant based on State Dept-funded report that debunked itself – The Grayzone

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to a network of camps inside Russia. The warrant was based on a report by the Yale HRL center, which is funded by the US State Department.

Alex Christoforou

JanetC
JanetC
April 2, 2023

It’s a tough competition between Victorian Nuland and Hillary Clinton as to which one is the most diabolical.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  JanetC
April 2, 2023

“Deadly Women” should do an episode that includes this pair. They usually go by threes so we would need one more illustrious war criminal to join. Suggestions?

JarnoP
JarnoP
Reply to  penrose
April 2, 2023

How about this JEWISH rat ?

“Madeleine Albright, A DEAD JEW said 500,000 dead Iraqi Children was “worth it”…..wins Presidential Medal of Freedom from Hussein O’SHIT”

JarnoP
JarnoP
Reply to  JarnoP
April 2, 2023

Jew’s after-life party, have fun, WE HAVE LOL

penrose
penrose
Reply to  JarnoP
April 2, 2023

Yes, I was thinking the same thing. Victoria Nuland, Hillary Clinton, and Madeleine Albright would make an excellent episode of Deadly Women. Come on, Deadly Women producers, drop the small fish for a minute and show us the real heavyweights of female murderers.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
April 2, 2023

Washington is having a really bad week. The ICC Warrant against Putin has been debunked, as Alex said; Russia takes over the UN Security Council this month; China has found a new seam of gold worth $3bn; more international deals have been done in yuan; Trump’s popularity has skyrocketed because of the NYC witch hunt; the Secret Service has advised Biden not to go to King Charles’ Coronation (because they know he will embarrass the USA); Kamala Harris visited Africa and got very short shrift with the Zambian opposition leader actually saying “US ‘killed our leaders’ and is now trying… Read more »

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
April 2, 2023

I wonder what would happen if someone hacked Biden’s teleprompter and inserted “I plead guilty” there.

